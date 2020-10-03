 Skip to main content
Chamber holds annual golf tournament at renovated Canyons

Chamber holds annual golf tournament at renovated Canyons

Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce

The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce holds its annual golf tournament Friday at the newly renovated The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge Golf Course. The sold-out event featured 36 foursomes. SHAWN HEIN/Sand Springs Leader

New director Kyle Smith highly-anticipated his first Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament on Friday.

Smith and the Chamber held their largest fundraising event of the year on a crisp fall morning as a sold-out field played the newly-renovated The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge.

“It’s a huge networking event,” said Smith, who took over in mid-June. “The purpose of the event is for everyone to have fun.”

The annual tournament included 36 foursomes. Golfers had the opportunity to participate in for a 50/50 raffle, contest holes and win several hole-in-one prizes. Contests include Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Draw Your Club and Tee from the Red.

Smith said Friday was the highest-grossing golf tournament ever for the Chamber, an accomplishment he attributed to a strong social media-driven marketing campaign. Proceeds from the event will help the non-profit to grow its presence and membership within the Sand Springs community.

“Our ability to fundraise is essential for our day-to-day operations and events like our open forums,” Smith said.

