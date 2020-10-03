Chamber holds annual golf tournament at renovated Canyons

New director Kyle Smith highly-anticipated his first Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce annual golf tournament on Friday.

Smith and the Chamber held their largest fundraising event of the year on a crisp fall morning as a sold-out field played the newly-renovated The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge.

“It’s a huge networking event,” said Smith, who took over in mid-June. “The purpose of the event is for everyone to have fun.”

The annual tournament included 36 foursomes. Golfers had the opportunity to participate in for a 50/50 raffle, contest holes and win several hole-in-one prizes. Contests include Closest to the Pin, Longest Drive, Draw Your Club and Tee from the Red.

Smith said Friday was the highest-grossing golf tournament ever for the Chamber, an accomplishment he attributed to a strong social media-driven marketing campaign. Proceeds from the event will help the non-profit to grow its presence and membership within the Sand Springs community.

“Our ability to fundraise is essential for our day-to-day operations and events like our open forums,” Smith said.

