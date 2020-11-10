 Skip to main content
Chamber cancels Festival of Lights Christmas Parade

Chamber cancels Festival of Lights Christmas Parade

Parade

The 38th annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade was cancelled Tuesday morning due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

 LEADER FILE PHOTO

Sand Springs announced Tuesday morning the 38th annual Festival of Lights Christmas Parade for 2020 has been cancelled due a rise in COVID-19 positive cases in the area.

The parade was set to take place Friday, Dec. 4 in downtown Sand Springs.

“Regretfully, it has been necessary to cancel the Sand Springs Festival of Lights Parade for 2020,” the Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce stated in an email. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused. We appreciate the support of this community and we are looking forward to making next year's parade even bigger!”

Known as one of the longest-running holiday parades in the state, Chamber President Kyle Smith said the decision to cancel the Festival of Lights Christmas Parade ultimately came down to safety.

“We had a meeting (on Tuesday) and, due to spikes in COVID cases, we are canceling,” Smith said. “The chamber wants to put the health of its residents and community first. It wasn't an easy decision and there are pros and cons on both sides, but we would rather cancel the parade than risk the potential of losing a neighbor.”

