Chamber announces golf tournament winners

Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce

The Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce held its annual golf tournament Friday, Oct. 2 at the newly renovated The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge Golf Course. The sold-out event featured 36 foursomes.

 SHAWN HEIN, Sand Springs Leader

Collin Cory, Garrett Jones, Corbin Cooper and Josh Stearns combined for a round of 51 during the annual Sand Springs Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament scramble on Friday, Oct. 2 at the renovated The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge.

The foursome was part of a 142-player field that included two full flights.

The Green County Federal Credit Union foursome of Brandon Grell, Aaron Ringle, Robert Wilson and Steve Taylor won Flight No. 2 by posting a 59.

Paul Nonan, Johnny Reed, JR Emhoolah and Derrick Walters Jr. of N&C Deliveries finished second in Flight No. 1 with a 52. Preston Soper, Garrett Milner, James Dixon and Hobie Higgins of IBC Bank finished second in Flight No. 2 with a 59.

Joe DeBerry, Arlo DeKraai, Sid Smith and Blake Meeker of Cartridge World finished at the bottom of Flight No. 1 with a 61. Kristy Brenner, Donnie Holder, Tim Boone and Natalie Hobson of Webco finished last in Flight No. 2 with a 78.

Jake Pruitt won the Closest to the Pin contest while Curtis Munson of American Heritage Bank walked away with the Longest Drive.

Breaking News