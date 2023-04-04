In a surprise upset, challenger Tracy Hanlon won the Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 3 seat Tuesday night, defeating incumbent Rusty Gunn, the board’s current president.

In complete but unofficial results, Hanlon received 289 votes, or 56.78% of the ballots cast, to Gunn’s 220 votes, or 43.22%.

Overall, 509 ballots were cast in deciding the race.

Gunn won both the absentee ballot race and the early voting contest, 28-25 and 9-7, respectively, but Hanlon outpaced him on Election Day voting, garnering 257 votes to Gunn’s 183.

Hanlon, 42, said Tuesday evening that she is excited and nervous at the same time but is appreciative of the voters who cast their ballots and put their confidence in her.

Speaking to voters’ desires, she said she thought the message of the upset was that “allowing somebody new to come in with fresh ideas and a fresh outlook on things is important.”

“I think that’s what they were looking for – fresh ideas.”

Gunn has served on the Sand Springs school board for 10 years.

Hanlon worked previously as a special education paraprofessional and an applied behavior analysis, or ABA, therapist at Limestone Technology Academy.

Asked if she had an agenda that she wanted to get started on right away, Hanlon joked that her son has already made his agenda clear: “He wants porta potties put at the track,” she said, laughing.

Hanlon and her husband, Chris, have five children, all of whom attended or currently attend Sand Springs Public Schools.

A stay-at-home-mother and the owner of Sweet Peony, a gluten-free in-home bakery, she said her initial priority is “just getting parents involved. That was my sole reason for running.”

“I just want to try to get more parents involved with what’s going on at school and find new ways to get communication rolling with parents,” she said, noting that no matter how much school officials do to communicate with parents, some information still slips through the cracks.

Hanlon said Gunn “is a wonderful man and has done wonderful things for the community, and I wish him all the best.”

Gunn, 45, the church-planting leader for Send Network Oklahoma and the lead pastor of Church That Matters, was not available for comment late Tuesday, but he congratulated Hanlon in a post on his Facebook page.

“It has truly been an honor to serve on the school board for the past 10 years,” he wrote. “I am proud of many of the things we have been able to accomplish in that time. I pray the best for Tracy Hanlon and the rest of the board as they do the hard work of representing the citizens of Sand Springs in providing governance to our school district.

“I stand available and ready to continue serving our schools and community as I have for 20 years of living here.”

In other area school board races:

Anderson Public School board President Kristen Duncan, 46, survived a challenge for the Office No. 3 seat, securing 155 votes, or 82.45%, to the 33 votes, or 17.55%, cast for Matt Mundy, 41.

Berryhill Public Schools board President James “Doc” Geiger, 73, was defeated by challenger Danny Bean, 41, for the Office No. 3 seat.

Bean received 170 votes, or 69.11% to Geiger’s 76 votes, or 30.89%.