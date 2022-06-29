Case Community Park fireworks to blast off at 9:20 p.m. Sunday

Fireworks are scheduled to blast off beginning at 9:20 p.m. Sunday at Case Community Park as part of the city’s Independence Day celebration.

The fun will get underway at 6 p.m., however, with food, games, music and more.

City Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards said the annual event typically brings 5,000 to 7,500 people to the park.

Aside from Herbal Affair, the Fourth of July gathering is one of the city’s most well-attended events.

The Salvation Army will be selling food as a fundraiser. Guests are welcome to bring outside food and drinks, although alcohol is not permitted.

Edwards said the fireworks will last 20 minutes.

An electric guitarist will kick off the show by playing “The Star-Spangled Banner” while the Sand Springs Fire Department’s ladder truck hoists a giant American flag, he said.

The blasting and viewing zone will be centered at the soccer fields, with more viewing areas near the splash pad and great lawn.

Parks Department personnel will be providing a shuttle service throughout the park.

It is illegal for private fireworks to be discharged in the park, city Fire Marshal Mike Nobles said.

Meanwhile, permits for setting off fireworks at residences within the city limits over the holiday are now on sale.

Fireworks may be discharged within city limits only from 6 to 11 p.m. Sunday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

No other personal use of fireworks is allowed outside of these times, Nobles said.

The preset court fine for illegally discharging fireworks in the city is $171. However, a maximum fine of $500 plus court costs can be imposed for serious or repeat violations.

The permits cost $20 and must be purchased by someone 18 or older who is responsible for activities at an individual residence.

Permits, which are nontransferable, can be purchased between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Friday at the Customer Service counter in the Municipal Building, 100 E. Broadway St., or online at sandspringsok.org.

A processing fee of approximately $2 will be added to each online transaction.

All permit sales end at 4 p.m. Friday.

Fire officials also urge residents to remember that live fireworks often frighten and stress animals.

Pets should be secured or, preferably, kept inside before fireworks are used to reduce the chance of the animals running away.

For more information about fireworks permits, call the Sand Springs Fire Administration Office at 918-246-2548, Ext. 2551.

