Cartoonist Bruce Plante brings wit, craft to Sand Springs Museum

Bruce Plante tried to use one of his editorial cartoons to explain the concept of satire to a class of children one time.

The cartoon showed Bernie Sanders as a caveman running for president. The youngsters didn’t get it.

“C’mon,” Plant cajoled. “You don’t really think Bernie Sanders is THAT old, do you?”

They did.

But maybe children aren’t the best audience for satire, a prime tool of editorial cartoonists, who tend to prefer subtle humor — the kind they don’t have to hit you over the head with.

In his younger years, Plante drew caricatures for a living. Once, while he was drawing and selling caricatures at Six Flags over Texas, an obviously devoutly religious woman sat for a portrait.

“It was the end of a long day, and I was pretty tired,” said Plante, who spoke Saturday before an enthusiastic group at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum.

In what was perhaps a regrettable choice, he drew the woman looking somewhat racy in a martini glass. Before he knew it, she had coldcocked him with her wooden purse, he said.

That’s probably why Plante turned to newspaper work — it was safer.

Perhaps best-known in these parts as the editorial cartoonist for the Tulsa World for 13 years, Plante, 67, starting drawing editorial cartoons in college.

Now he’s a syndicated cartoonist for Cagle Cartoons Inc., which has more than 850 subscribing newspapers worldwide, the Tulsa World and Sand Springs Leader among them.

In 1989, Plante created the PlanteInk syndicate, which distributed his editorial cartoons to as many as 100 subscribers throughout the United States and the world. The website contains his complete archives.

Plante spoke at the museum Saturday in conjunction with its current exhibit, “Lines with Power and Purpose: Editorial Cartoons,” which continues through this week.

He discussed his process as an artist, discussed the rare times an editor has declined to print one of his cartoons, and told the audience what topic is always off-limits for him — abortion.

Of the purpose of editorial cartoons, Plante said, “the main thing is not being funny. The main thing is to make a statement.”

The museum, at 9 E. Broadway St., is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.