Car wash Saturday to benefit Sandite Junior Varsity and Junior High Dance Team

Members of the Sandite Junior Varsity and Junior High Dance Team will hold a car wash Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Auto Plus, 102 N. Wilson Ave., to raise funds for the members’ dance accounts.

Donations of all amounts — whether a car is washed or not — will help dance team members pay their entry fee for Dance for a Cure and their competition dance fees for Dance Team Union.

Any extra money raised will be put toward shoes and other items needed through the year.

Earlier this year, the junior varsity members attended the National Dance Alliance Dance Camp at OCU with the varsity squad, and every member brought home awards.

Saturday’s car wash also will help offset the cost of the camp.