The Sand Springs Municipal Authority has approved a $70,000 supplemental appropriation to address winter weather-related damage to the greens at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, the city-owned golf course.

“Unfortunately, we did have a rough December and January, and we do have some winter kill on our Bermuda greens,” city Parks and Recreation Department Director Joe Medlin told Municipal Authority trustees at their regular meeting last Monday night.

“The good thing is we had record revenues at the golf course due to the amount of play and the wonderful greens last year over the summer.”

The golf course also is planning to open temporary greens and reduce greens fees for June and July while the damaged greens are reseeded or resprigged, with the hope of reopening around the first of August, Medlin said.

The Canyons at Blackjack Ridge also had to switch to temporary greens and reduce fees because of winter kill in 2021.

In mid-June of that year, 15 holes at the course were closed for repairs after a February deep freeze caused heavy winter kill. Greens fees were reduced to $15 per round then.

Medlin said last week that the amount the fees will be reduced this year hasn’t been decided yet but that they won’t be less than $20 per round.

“We’re waiting to see how much the course greens up as the temperatures continue to rise,” he said. “There’s some hope that more will green up as we go. We’re always preparing for the worst and going to address that and hoping for the best.”

Bermuda is a warm-weather turf grass that can fall victim to extended periods of cold temperatures.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had some extreme weather temperatures,” Medlin said. “It seems like it was a warm winter,” but the data suggest otherwise.

The temperature dropped to zero degrees overnight Dec. 22 and stayed below 14 degrees overnight for the next week, he said, adding that 17 days in January were below freezing.

“It’s the swings, and the highs and lows, that are really difficult for plants,” he said. “You can see everything starts to bloom out, and then we have this week that’s nice and cool and everybody’s covering everything back up.

“It’s difficult for plants to figure out what Mother Nature wants to do.”

Medlin said the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge is not the only golf course in the area battling the effects of winter kill.

“It’s kind of all through the northeastern part of Oklahoma,” he said, specifically noting problems at the LaFortune Park golf course in Tulsa, Bailey Ranch Golf Club in Owasso and the Club at Indian Springs in Broken Arrow. “All of them have some degree of winter kill.”

Brian Talley, who is contracted by the city to run the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge, said he has visited 14 golf courses in the past six weeks or so and has been talking with area course superintendents as they all try to come up with a plan to mitigate the effects of winter kill in the future.

“Believe me, it has not been a fun two months,” he said.

Even with proper winter precautions, Canyons staff began noticing slow growth of the Bermuda grass on several greens early this spring.

“We knew there was some damage as we came out of late February, early March,” Talley said, adding that while all of the greens are affected to some degree, not all of each green is damaged.

Talley told the authority he considered whether to sod the damaged areas.

Golf Oklahoma magazine reported April 14 that Cedar Ridge Country Club in Broken Arrow was sodding all of its collars in advance of the LIV Tulsa tournament, which the club will host May 12-14.

The magazine also reported that Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa was sodding at least an acre of damaged turf.

But sod costs $2 a square foot, not including labor or transportation costs, Talley said. With the Canyons having 100,000 square feet of greens, even putting down new sod on 30% could cost well more than $100,000, he said

“We won’t know the actual damage until we get closer to June,” he told the authority, “but from an operator standpoint, we needed to make this decision tonight so that it opens up avenues as we progress through the month of May on which way we can go.”

Medlin said the $70,000 supplemental request is “kind of a worst-case scenario number,” adding that he hopes to see the price tag come in at $20,000 less than that.

The supplemental appropriation passed unanimously. It will be funded through existing golf revenues.