Cannabis challenge: Tulsa Tech takes on Sand Springs grow-site applicant

As for what the council might decide, he said he couldn’t predict the outcome.

“If I’m a city councilman, (I’m going to ask,) ‘What’s in the best interest of our city at large?’” he said.

“I would see it as more of a distraction. That would be how I would vote, but we’ll have to see what they decide,” Franklin said. “They’re all reasonable, right-thinking people, so we’ll see.”

For his part, Farley, 31, just wants to get his feet wet in the business world as a young entrepreneur doing something he loves — gardening — in a way that he believes can improve people’s health.

“I just want to be incognito,” he said Saturday. “I don’t really want people to know it’s a grow (facility).

“It’s all industrial back behind there, and that’s why I chose that area,” he said. “You don’t see it off the main road, and few people drive those back roads.”

Farley noted that the structure won’t be huge. He won’t have any exterior signage or do any advertising, and he plans to have security cameras and keep the facility well-lit, he said.