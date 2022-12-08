Candidate filings: Two Sand Springs city councilors unopposed in bids for reelection

Ten Sand Springs-area residents filed their declarations of candidacy this week for Sand Springs City Council and area school board seats to be decided during spring elections.

However, neither council race is contested, and because none of the school board races in question drew more than two candidates, those races won’t be decided until the April 4 general election, according to state law.

Neither Ward 3 City Councilor Mike Burdge, 71, nor Ward 4 City Councilor Nancy Riley, 64, drew any opposition, and both will be reelected automatically.

Burdge, a 1969 graduate of Charles Page High School, has served more than a quarter-century on the council, including 13 years as mayor and six as vice mayor.

Riley, who has lived in Sand Springs for about 35 years, represented state Senate District 37 in the Oklahoma Legislature from 2001 to 2009. She was appointed to fill a Ward 4 City Council vacancy in the fall of 2019.

In the race for the Sand Springs Public Schools Board of Education Office No. 3 seat, incumbent board member Rusty Gunn, 45, will face challenger Tracy Hanlon, 42. Gunn is the board’s current president.

Anderson Public School Board President Kristen Duncan also will face a challenger for her Office No. 3 seat. Duncan, 46, will face Matt Mundy, 41, in April in the Osage County race.

Berryhill Public Schools Board of Education President Doc Geiger, 73, will face Danny Bean, 41, for that district’s Office No. 3 seat.

Clay Biggerstaff, 41, will serve the remainder of an unexpired term of the Office No. 2 seat for the Keystone Public School Board of Education after he drew no opposition for the post. Meanwhile, no candidates filed for Keystone’s seat No. 3.

Danny Hancock drew no opponent and will be reelected automatically to a seven-year term in the Tulsa Technology Center Office No. 5 seat.