Campaign to send SSPS youths to Biztown meets its goal

A campaign to send 351 Sand Springs elementary school students to Junior Achievement’s BizTown program this school year has reached its goal.

Brian Jackson, the development manager for Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, said Friday that the required funds had been pledged or donated.

Although the program costs $60 per participant, Jackson said Junior Achievement funds half of that and asks participating school districts to fund the remaining half. That amounts to $10,350 for Sand Springs’ 351 students.

Jackson, who also is a Sand Springs city councilor, said 28 community “Partner in Sandite Education” donors — typically local businesses, churches or even families — pledged the funds to cover the costs for all 351 students.

Students in upper grades at Angus Valley, Garfield, Limestone, Northwoods and Pratt elementary schools will be the beneficiaries of the campaign, with a trip to the 6,500-square-foot JA BizTown facility in Tulsa taking place in November, December or April.

More than 2,000 Sand Springs students have participated in JA BizTown during the past 14 years.