Campaign to send Sand Springs students to JA BizTown closes in on goal

An effort to send 351 Sand Springs elementary school students to Junior Achievement’s BizTown program during the next school year is inching ever closer to its goal.

Brian Jackson, the development manager for Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, said Friday that only $2,685 still needs to be raised to cover the $30 fee for the remaining 90 students.

Although the program costs $60 per participant, Jackson said Junior Achievement funds half of that and asks participating school districts to fund the remaining half.

That’s why donations to the campaign are actually made out to Sand Springs Public Schools, not to Junior Achievement.

Jackson, who also is a Sand Springs city councilor, said 17 community “Partner in Sandite Education” donors — typically local businesses, churches or even families — have pledged $7,845 to cover the costs for 261 students. The amount represents 74% of the $10,530 goal.

Students in upper grades at Angus Valley, Garfield, Limestone, Northwoods and Pratt elementary schools will be the beneficiaries of the campaign, with planned attendance at BizTown taking place in November, December or April.