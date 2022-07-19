Bright idea: New LED streetlights being installed across Sand Springs

Sand Springs is well on its way to becoming Tulsa’s brightest suburb, with PSO’s conversion of more than 1,000 streetlights in the city to LED lights.

Contracted crews that are swapping out the lights began work in Sand Springs last Tuesday and are scheduled to finish the project by about next Monday.

Conner Vaughn and Blake Richards of Davis H. Elliot Co. were the first two-man crew on the ground in Sand Springs last week, although Vaughn said as many as half a dozen other crews would join them by the time the project is complete.

Each light takes 20 to 30 minutes to switch out, but the bucket must be lowered and the truck moved between each installation site.

The work is hot, particularly during this current extreme-heat snap, and especially when factoring in the rubber sleeves and insulated rubber gloves the workers wear for safety.

Vaughn said a heat-sensing test showed that the temperature inside the sleeves was 57 degrees warmer than the ambient temperature outside the sleeves.

But he and Richards take precautions. They take rest breaks. They drink a lot of water. And they take turns going up in the bucket, which is even hotter than conditions on the ground.

“We may take turns each time, or one of us may do the mornings and the other one the afternoons,” he said.

Vaughn has worked for Davis H. Elliot Co. for about four years.

Richards, the “new guy,” has been on the job for only a couple of months after spending most of a year in power line school, he said.

The career is one he has dreamed of “since I was a little kid,” he said, adding that he has family members in the industry, too.

Davis H. Elliot Co. has its primary headquarters in Lexington, Kentucky, but one of several area administrative offices is on the southeast side of Broken Arrow. The company is 100% employee-owned, according to its website.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma is replacing all of the HID, or high-intensity discharge, lights throughout its service area as part of a five-year process that started this year, said Wayne Greene, a regional communications manager for the company.

The project began in other areas of the state, mostly north of the Tulsa area, according to Vaughn.

But Greene said Sand Springs is one of the first Tulsa-area communities in which PSO has converted its streetlights to LED, or light-emitting diode, lights.

Even so, the utility is still playing catch-up to the city itself.

Sand Springs oversees about 130 streetlights of its own along Oklahoma 97 between U.S. 412 and 41st Street, including those on the Arkansas River Bridge.

Public Works Director Derek Campbell said the city converted its streetlights to LEDs about four months ago.

For the 1,035 streetlights overseen by PSO, the utility funds the installation and maintenance and the city pays for the energy use at rates approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

Although PSO offers a long list of benefits for the LED conversion — efficiency, quality, durability, less light pollution — the bottom line is only partly what you might expect.

Just like with a private residence, the LED lights cost more up front but ultimately are much cheaper to operate.

But the big motivator for PSO is that the HID lights are quickly becoming an obsolete technology.

“They are becoming increasingly expensive and difficult to find,” said Brandon Sirman, a PSO customer service manager.

Greene added that “in the future, HIDs simply won’t be commercially available.”

PSO says there are plenty of reasons to celebrate the change.

LED streetlights brighten roadways and improve visibility for drivers and pedestrians, the company said, and beyond that, they operate more efficiently and last longer, reducing costs for both equipment and labor.

Vaughn said some of the old HID lights lasted amazingly well.

One he and Richards replaced last week at 46th Place and Nassau Avenue had been installed in 2012, but he said he has seen some that were installed as long ago as the 1980s.

“These new ones should last even longer,” he said.

Unlike old-technology omnidirectional lights, light from LEDs is more focused, meaning less of the illumination is wasted into the sky, according to the Department of Energy, which says LED lights also operate more “coolly,” so less heat is released into the atmosphere.

PSO noted that LED lights take less time to warm up and will eliminate the eerie yellow glow of old high-pressure sodium lights, improving drivers’ night vision.

Not everyone is thrilled, though.

Vaughn said some people have complained that the LED lights are too bright, and he added that workers have already had to replace some that were shot out.

“It was pretty bad in Nowata,” he said.

But customers should contact PSO if they’re having problems.

“Most people like the lights,” Greene said. “When they have created issues, it’s usually because the new, brighter light is too close to a window.

“The good news is that the LEDs are focusable, and so we’ve generally been able to resolve a lot of issues,” he said.