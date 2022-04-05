Breaking: Worrell wins Sand Springs council runoff by two votes

As proof that every vote counts, the Sand Springs Ward 1 City Council runoff race was decided Tuesday evening by two votes.
Cody Worrell received 118 votes to Michael L. Phillips’ 116 votes. The margin was 50.43% to 49.57%.
Fourteen absentee votes were recorded, along with 220 ballots cast in person, for a total of 234 votes cast in the race.
Check back later this evening for updates to this story.
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs
