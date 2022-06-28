Breaking: Sand Springs voters approve all four bond proposals

Sand Springs voters on Tuesday passed all four propositions included in a $15.7 million general-obligation bond package, and municipal officials were feeling grateful.

“It appears to be a clean sweep, and obviously we are very pleased by that,” City Manager Mike Carter said late Tuesday after votes from all 17 city precincts were reported.

“It’s just going to be a continuation of the great things that are happening in Sand Springs,” he said. “The nice thing about this is that it was a very citizen-involved process, and the citizens have spoken.

“During these tough economic times, it would not have surprised anybody if a bond issue had failed,” he said, adding that the package’s passage was a reflection of residents’ optimism about the city’s direction.

Carter said a “rumor had been going around” Tuesday that Proposition 4 would require a supermajority of the vote — or 60% — to pass, as opposed to a simple majority, but that city officials didn’t believe that was the case.

“We just want to hear tomorrow from our bond counsel that it’s all free and clear,” he said.

Proposition 1, which will allocate $4.3 million for a host of street overlay and maintenance projects throughout the community, passed 67% to 33%.

Proposition 2 — which will allocate $825,000 to upgrade the city’s storm sirens and add about half a dozen more in the growing municipality as well as designate $3.09 million to design and build a new animal welfare facility on Wekiwa Road just west of 129th West Avenue — passed 61% to 39%.

Proposition 3, which will earmark $3.8 million for an array of parks and recreation-related projects across the city, including the “near complete rehabilitation” of Page Park, passed 63% to 37%.

And Proposition 4 — which would allocate $3.7 million to fund or help fund three major community development projects, including Case Community Park improvements, downtown streetscaping and a downtown plaza project in conjunction with Sand Springs Public Schools — squeaked by with 52% to 48%.

