BREAKING: Sand Springs City Council election: Matthew Barnett wins Ward 2

With all precincts reporting, challenger Matthew Barnett has defeated Vice Mayor Patty J. Dixon in Sand Springs' Ward 2 City Council race with 56.5% of the vote, according to unofficial results posted online Tuesday evening by the Oklahoma State Election Board.
In Ward 1, with two of three precincts reporting, Cody Worrell is ahead with 47.06% of the vote. Michael L. Phillips has 39.50%, and Michael R. Titus has 13.45%.
Check back with sandspringsleader.com for further results as they become available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Sharon Bishop-Baldwin
I cover news across the entire city of Sand Springs, and I'd love to hear from you regarding what you'd like to see me write about. Email me at news@sandspringsleader.com. Follow the Leader!
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.