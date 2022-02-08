 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BREAKING: Sand Springs City Council election: Matthew Barnett wins Ward 2
0 Comments

BREAKING: Sand Springs City Council election: Matthew Barnett wins Ward 2

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

With all precincts reporting, challenger Matthew Barnett has defeated Vice Mayor Patty J. Dixon in Sand Springs' Ward 2 City Council race with 56.5% of the vote, according to unofficial results posted online Tuesday evening by the Oklahoma State Election Board.

In Ward 1, with two of three precincts reporting, Cody Worrell is ahead with 47.06% of the vote. Michael L. Phillips has 39.50%, and Michael R. Titus has 13.45%.

Check back with sandspringsleader.com for further results as they become available.

news@sandspringsleader.com

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert