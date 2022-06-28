Breaking: Renfrow, Staires headed to House District 66 runoff election

Gabe Renfrow of Sand Springs jumped out to an early lead in Tuesday’s House District 66 Republican primary election, and he never looked back.

With all 18 precincts in Tulsa and Osage counties combined reporting, Renfrow received 37.6% of the vote to advance to an Aug. 23 runoff against Clay Staires of Skiatook, who received 26.1% of the vote.

The other two men in the race, Mike Burdge of Sand Springs and Wayne Hill of Skiatook, received 18.8% and 17.4% of the votes, respectively.

Renfrow, 45, won both the absentee mail balloting and the early in-person voting, and when the Election Day precinct results began coming in, he never trailed.

For complete election coverage, check back with sandspringsleader.com.

