Brazos Valley Boys performing Hank Thompson tribute show at Cain's Ballroom

The life of Hank Thompson, a western swing and country music icon who spent several years of his life as a Sand Springs resident, will be celebrated Aug. 29 with a Cain’s Ballroom show and dance courtesy of his longtime band, the Brazos Valley Boys.

The Brazos Valley Boys also will celebrate the release of their new disc (“Swingin’ Our Way”) at the event. Tickets ($10 advance; $15 day of show) can be purchased at cainsballroom.com.

Thompson charted singles and albums in five consecutive decades beginning with the single “Humpty Dumpty Heart” in 1948. He sold more than 60 million records, and his Brazos Valley Boys were named Top Country & Western Band by Billboard magazine for an unprecedented 14 years.

Though Thompson died in 2007, the Brazos Valley Boys continue to perform the brand of western swing made famous by their leader.

“Hank told me several times he wanted me to keep the Brazos Valley Boys going, and to keep the quality of the music high,” Morey Sullivan, Thompson’s longtime bandleader, said in a news release. “That’s exactly what we’re doing.”