Bradshaw Bunch: Terry Bradshaw launches reality show, shares his Oklahoma story

Why does Terry Bradshaw live in Oklahoma?
The four-time Super Bowl champ provided a detailed explanation, but, before sharing it, let’s point out that his sprawling ranch in Thackerville is the site of a new reality TV show.
“The Bradshaw Bunch” premiered Thursday. Repeats of the pilot and future episodes will air on E!.
Here’s the premise: Bradshaw is a “girl dad.” He embraces the label as eagerly as he embraces daughters Rachel, Lacey and Erin. The girls make life in south central Oklahoma more eventful for Bradshaw and wife Tammy.
A phone interview with Bradshaw was arranged in conjunction with the series’ launch. He was asked whether the Bradshaws have enough drama to merit a season’s worth of episodes.
“We don’t have near enough drama,” he said. “But that’s not what this is supposed to be about. Could we get a 20-year run like the Kardashians? No. We can’t do that. But ... the whole idea behind this show for us is we were not going to do this show if they tried to create drama for us.”
While there are drama-laced issues that pop up, Bradshaw indicated the goal is to have fun and make people laugh.
“You are going to see what we are like,” he said. “And it’s crazy.”
Would you expect a Bradshaw-based reality show to be anything less than crazy? This is a man who bared his bottom in the movie “Failure to Launch” and during his Pro Football Hall of Fame acceptance speech, he declared, “What I wouldn’t give right now to put my hands under Mike Webster’s butt just one more time!”
Context: When Bradshaw quarterbacked the Pittsburgh Steelers, he took snaps from Webster, the team’s Hall of Fame center.
The bust in Canton says Bradshaw was among the best to ever play the game, but his personality screams entertainer. Stuntman and director Hal Needham worked with Bradshaw at the dawn of Bradshaw’s film career. “Hal Needham told me I was a natural born comedy actor, that all I had to do was open my mouth and people started laughing,” Bradshaw wrote in his 2001 memoir.
Bradshaw said he definitely tilts toward humor over seriousness.
“Although obviously I have my moments where I am extremely intelligent, right babe?” Bradshaw said to his wife, who was standing within earshot.
“Very intellectual, my wife says. But for the most part I pretty much approach everything from a positive attitude.”
Continuing, the 72-year-old Bradshaw said he recently gave thought to how life is short and how he’s on the back side of it. How many years have I got left?
“So I’m sitting there thinking to myself, wow, what a life and how blessed a man I have been,” he said, adding that people ask him what kind of legacy he wants to leave and, really, he has no clue about that kind of stuff.
“But the fact is I really have enjoyed making people laugh — at my own expense is fine with me.” he said.
“I know my weaknesses. I know my strengths as a human being, as a family man, as a husband. But I’m sitting there thinking, boy, this (life) has really been amazing. It kind of scared me thinking like that because what am I thinking like this for? What is going on here? But ... it’s so much fun to make people laugh. It feels so good seeing people with a smile on their face, especially right now with what we are going through.”
Bradshaw lane
Here’s the chain of events that turned Bradshaw into an Oklahoma resident:
Bradshaw once leased a chunk of pasture land from friend Nelson Bunker Hunt (“wonderful man”) on the famed Circle T Ranch in Texas.
The brother of former Dallas Texans and Kansas Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt, Bunker Hunt was a billionaire who filed for bankruptcy after he and two brothers attempted to corner the world market on silver.
Bradshaw: “When he had all that property taken from him by the government in the lawsuit, he came to me and he said ‘You should buy this 500-and-some acres and you can get it for about seven million dollars.’”
Bradshaw didn’t have $7 million to spare and turned down Hunt’s offer to secure financing, reasoning that he couldn’t afford the interest on that kind of deal.
Ross Perot, Jr., took over the Circle T Ranch in 1993. Bradshaw, who had broodmares and 172 head of registered cattle on the leased acreage, said he was given two weeks to leave. Perot reimbursed Bradshaw for property improvements, but Bradshaw had to find a new patch of land. He asked Perot if he could have some time to look around.
Bradshaw looked all over Texas. A friend suggested he check out a piece of property on the other side of the Red River.
“It was so run down I just felt like I would never get this place to where I needed it, so I passed and kept looking,” Bradshaw said.
He came back again. Pass.
“The third time I drove up by myself in my Jeep and drove the property by myself and drove up on this hill,” he said. “I stood up on the top of my Jeep and looked and saw Texas and saw the valley and I said ‘OK, this is where I’m going to build my house.’”
Bradshaw said he paid a million-plus for 740 acres. He said the same money would have gotten him about 300 acres on the Texas side of the river.
“Same grass, but actually the land over here is beautiful — more rolling hills, creeks. I am on the old Fort Worth Highway where they drove wagon trains through here. We find arrowheads and stuff. We’ve got a waterfall on this place. This (took) 20 years to develop it and get it the way I wanted it.” Current status: “Just gorgeous.”
The ranch is located on Bradshaw Lane. The road got its name after the celebrity arrived.
“When I had my ranch in Louisiana, they named the road Bradshaw Road,” Bradshaw, who was raised in Shreveport, said. “(Dallas) Cowboy fans kept shooting that sucker down, blowing (up the road sign) with shotgun holes, and they would put up a new one and they would blow it down and they just kept putting it up.”
He said the Bradshaws did not name Bradshaw Lane. Tammy said the post office gave the road a name.
“Nobody knows we are here and there is nothing around here that tells you this is my land,” he said. “But people know it’s our ranch.”
GIRL DAD
Bradshaw was a Pittsburgh Steeler. Granddaughter Zurie is a scene stealer, or at least she is in “The Bradshaw Bunch” pilot.
“As far as we’re concerned, we would rather these girls and our grandkids steal this thing and run with it,” Bradshaw said, adding that he will call Zurie and tell her to get an agent because she is destined for stardom.
“She’s something,” Bradshaw said. “Hey man, don’t ever do a show with dogs or kids, right?”
That’s what they say in show biz.
“Exactly,” Bradshaw said. “But we have no problem with our kids stealing this, I promise you that.”
Bradshaw called his own plays when he was a quarterback. Asked if his daughters are good at calling their own plays, he said they’re totally different.
Lacey, a stepdaughter, is an athlete and a mother of two. She once lived in the Tulsa area. Now she lives in Hawaii, where she is a decorated high school basketball coach. Her talent, said Bradshaw, is art.
“Boy, can she draw,” he said. “It’s just a gift. Her mom and I both have told her don’t turn your back on the gift God gave you. She can sit down right now and draw anybody, anything. It’s just amazing. Finally, she is finishing up school. She is majoring in art, so we are excited about that.”
Youngest daughter Erin is armed with a degree in marketing and is “madly in love with horses” (she and her dad share an equine interest). Bradshaw said he knows how to handle all three of his daughters and Erin “is one you have got to put some cotton gloves on and help her through a situation. She tends to panic a little bit. Everything is not concrete with her. She’s got to have a plan.“
Bradshaw said daughter, Rachel “is probably the most like me.” Like pops, she gravitated to music. Bradshaw cut country music albums back in the day and charted with a cover of “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry.”
Said Bradshaw about Rachel: “Great songwriter. Great singer. She took five years off of singing and songwriting after her husband (Tennessee Titans kicker Rob Bironas) was killed and has just started back. She is very much driven on her career again. I have to kind of put a bit in her mouth. Being in the entertainment business, I understand how it can eat you up and how it can give you false hope. ... I think she is starting to realize (more about the business). Like I told her with this show. We’ve got 20 shows to shoot and then, after that, we’ll go about our business or we’ll continue on. We’ll just wait and see.“
In addition to football accolades, Bradshaw is an award-winning broadcaster and he has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. How is he as a dad?
“I’m a good dad,” he said. “I spoil my kids rotten. I just can’t help it. They work me, man. They work me big-time. When they are hurting, I am hurting. When they are excited about something, I’m excited, but I caution them. I try to bring them back down and keep them level. I’m a big encourager. And I’ve got a big set of ears. I listen. I try to help them. I get mad at ‘em and sometimes when I get mad I just blow up at ‘em and they don’t like that. When they know they have disappointed me, it hurts them.”
Bradshaw has been doing the father thing long enough to know when he is called “dad” during a phone conversation, then it’s business as usual. But when his daughters instead call him “daddy,” it’s a red flag. His ears perk up when he hears that word because it’s a sign they are going to soon be talking about some kind of issue. Money problems? Boy problems?
Bradshaw said if you ask the girls, they will tell you he is a loving dad.
“Also, I give them space. I don’t crowd them. I don’t call them every day. I may not call them for a week. I let them live their life. It doesn’t mean I don’t love them ... but I give them their space. My oldest just got back from Nashville. Heck, I didn’t even know she went to Nashville. But they have their space and, when they want to call me, (they will), and then I will call them. I know who I need to call first. I know who I need to call second. They think you don’t really know anything, but, as their dad, you know them pretty doggone well.”
Spoken like a true girl dad?
“I’m a good girl dad,” Bradshaw said. “What does that mean? I guess that means I buy them stuff.”
