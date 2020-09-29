Bradshaw Bunch: Terry Bradshaw launches reality show, shares his Oklahoma story

Bradshaw didn’t have $7 million to spare and turned down Hunt’s offer to secure financing, reasoning that he couldn’t afford the interest on that kind of deal.

Ross Perot, Jr., took over the Circle T Ranch in 1993. Bradshaw, who had broodmares and 172 head of registered cattle on the leased acreage, said he was given two weeks to leave. Perot reimbursed Bradshaw for property improvements, but Bradshaw had to find a new patch of land. He asked Perot if he could have some time to look around.

Bradshaw looked all over Texas. A friend suggested he check out a piece of property on the other side of the Red River.

“It was so run down I just felt like I would never get this place to where I needed it, so I passed and kept looking,” Bradshaw said.

He came back again. Pass.

“The third time I drove up by myself in my Jeep and drove the property by myself and drove up on this hill,” he said. “I stood up on the top of my Jeep and looked and saw Texas and saw the valley and I said ‘OK, this is where I’m going to build my house.’”

Bradshaw said he paid a million-plus for 740 acres. He said the same money would have gotten him about 300 acres on the Texas side of the river.