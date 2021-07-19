Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs to be closed an additional week after member's positive COVID test

The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club of Sand Springs will be closed for the second week in a row following the reported positive COVID-19 test of a club member.

Jenny Swyden, the public relations manager for The Salvation Army’s Tulsa Metropolitan Area Command, said Monday evening that the club at 4403 S. 129th West Ave. will be closed for the rest of this week, but she could not say whether any additional patrons or staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I do not know specifics,” she said.

Capt. Daniel Nelson, area commander of the Tulsa Metropolitan Area Command, had confirmed in an email to the Sand Springs Leader on Thursday afternoon that a club member had tested positive for COVID-19.

He said parents and guardians of club members were notified in a letter dated July 13 of the positive test and of the club’s decision to close for the remainder of last week.

Additionally, the letter said any prepaid days during the closure would be credited or refunded.

Swyden said Monday evening that staff members were following all COVID cleaning protocols, but she said she did not know specifically what that entailed.