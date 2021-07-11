Boyd Trail rehabilitation to start soon

Thus the interlocal agreement between the city and the school district, which, Edwards said, “affirms that the school and city both agree that the trail is the property of the city, and, for the purposes of benefiting the public, is accessible at all times by the public, even as it crosses in places on school property.”

The City Council approved the interlocal agreement, as well as bids for the work, at its June 28 meeting. The school board approved the interlocal agreement at its July 6 meeting.

The work will consist of a total overlay of a new concrete surface to replace the existing asphalt trail. The new trail will closely follow the current path, but it will be 10 feet wide.

Edwards said concrete was chosen because of its longer life expectancy and because asphalt allows grass growth on the edges, which breaks down the trail surface over time.

Accepted bids for the project total $324,680.40, and Edwards said the work will start this month.

“We expect to have the entry and exit avenues for the parking lots finished before school starts this year,” he said, adding that the entire project should be completed in September, weather and materials acquisition problems notwithstanding.