Boyd Trail rehabilitation overcomes supply-chain issues to be 'so much better' than before

“We ended up just using standard wooden forms, which added some time due to additional staking requirements to avoid blowouts,” he said.

And then there was the need to schedule the work at a time when it would cause the least disruption for the schools.

“Concrete pours were scheduled at 5 a.m. typically to allow for placement of the concrete so parents weren’t navigating around heavy equipment with their kiddos and so the concrete had time to fully cure before the student body exited school for the day,” Edwards said.

Despite those issues, he is proud not only of the final product and the workmanship that went into it but also of the employees who helped make it possible.

“Our team is what makes me wake up each day and look forward to coming in to work,” Edwards said. “We’ve developed a philosophy unlike any other municipal park operations workforce I know of. Downtime doesn’t exist in our vocabulary.

“Forward progress is the key to our success, and determination to make all sites we manage better through our work shows in nearly everything our team does,” he said. “If we can make it better, even by stretching our daily work limitations, our team always answers with a yes.”

Because of his staff’s work on the Boyd Trail project, Edwards said, “the community received the best product possible, with savings to the city so the team can go do great work at another site soon.”

