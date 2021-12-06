Boyd Trail rehabilitation overcomes supply-chain issues to be 'so much better' than before

A huge upgrade to the nearly milelong trail that encircles Clyde Boyd Middle School, the Sixth Grade Center and Pratt Elementary School is “so much better than what was there before,” a city parks official said.
Work on the Boyd Trail rehabilitation actually came in under budget, according to Parks and Recreation Department Director Jeff Edwards, thanks in large part to a lot of the work having been done by Parks Department employees.
“Our staff designed the project, managed the project and administered bidding processes to accept the competitive bidding that took place,” he said. “Had we hired a firm to design and build this project for bidding, we estimate based off a recent completed trail project that this would have cost between $650,000 and $750,000.”
Instead, the total cost of the project was just shy of $245,000, he said.
The City Council in June had approved spending as much as $324,680.40 for the project in its entirety.
Edwards said the savings will allow the Parks Department “to continue with additional neighborhood trail updates beyond what was voted on in the (2018) general obligation bond.”
Boyd Trail was created in the early to mid-1990s via a Recreational Trails Program grant the city received through the state of Oklahoma. But more than a quarter of a century since its creation, it was showing wear and tear.
That’s when the city sought — and got — approval from voters through a 2018 general-obligation bond proposal to begin planning for its rehabilitation.
A new concrete surface was put in to replace the previous asphalt trail. The new trail closely follows the previous path, but it is a full 10 feet wide. Other finishing touches were added to make the trail more closely resemble the rest of the city’s parks sites.
Edwards said in July that concrete was chosen for the new trail’s surface because of its longer life expectancy and because asphalt allows grass growth along the edges, which breaks down the trail surface over time.
Besides the expected use from students during physical education classes, the Boyd Trail sees as much use or more from residents in the area, and Edwards said reaction to the rehabilitated trail has been good.
“We hear positive comments daily,” he said. “The majority of the community has given thanks to the crews working at the site, knowing that what is ahead is so much better than what was there before.
“Construction projects in any open and accessible amenity will always receive complaints and will always take longer because we are working around the use of the neighboring structures and sites,” Edwards said.
“As a staff, we try to combat that with efficient work once construction is started or with hard timelines for any companies bidding public improvement projects.
“I can’t say that this project really took a lot longer than anticipated. It is just in a very visible part of the community with frequent users and students passing by it every day,” he said.
Edwards also pointed out that such moderate to heavy construction work isn’t even really his department’s true responsibility.
“Our staff’s main focus is the use of public park land and the maintenance and upkeep of it,” he said. “Our department just happens to be very knowledgeable in the construction field and offers these savings to the community by in-housing so many projects.
“That’s a long answer to state that one trail project isn’t the only thing we work on daily.”
Like most such projects, the Boyd Trail work also presented a few challenges.
Weather is often one of those, and Edwards said there were a few weather delays, but a bigger problem came from the ubiquitous supply-chain issues that are stalling projects and sending costs soaring all across the country.
“Concrete is in high demand right now, and at times delivery drivers were scheduling two weeks out,” he said. “Metal forms were ordered well in advance of the project, but delays in shipping due to COVID and metal fabrication halted those forms, which delayed the project in the beginning.
“We ended up just using standard wooden forms, which added some time due to additional staking requirements to avoid blowouts,” he said.
And then there was the need to schedule the work at a time when it would cause the least disruption for the schools.
“Concrete pours were scheduled at 5 a.m. typically to allow for placement of the concrete so parents weren’t navigating around heavy equipment with their kiddos and so the concrete had time to fully cure before the student body exited school for the day,” Edwards said.
Despite those issues, he is proud not only of the final product and the workmanship that went into it but also of the employees who helped make it possible.
“Our team is what makes me wake up each day and look forward to coming in to work,” Edwards said. “We’ve developed a philosophy unlike any other municipal park operations workforce I know of. Downtime doesn’t exist in our vocabulary.
“Forward progress is the key to our success, and determination to make all sites we manage better through our work shows in nearly everything our team does,” he said. “If we can make it better, even by stretching our daily work limitations, our team always answers with a yes.”
Because of his staff’s work on the Boyd Trail project, Edwards said, “the community received the best product possible, with savings to the city so the team can go do great work at another site soon.”