Boots & Badges Blood Drive pits Fire, Police departments in friendly competition

Donors will receive a Boots & Badges T-shirt and their choice of tickets to Safari Joe’s H20, the Science Museum of Oklahoma or Frontier City.

“Blood donations are a vital part of the medical care system, and donating blood is something the vast majority of people can do to help those who need it,” Hall said.

“While I have never been in a situation to need donated blood components before, several of my family members have, and I know that their lives were saved because someone donated blood.”

The effort is also as important as ever. OBI reported last week that a nationwide blood shortage has reached Oklahoma, with blood donations reaching dangerously low levels.

The shortage has been worsened by consistently high hospital use, leaving blood centers around the nation short of all blood types heading into the upcoming July Fourth holiday period, OBI said.

The local blood supply is currently at a 1-2 day supply, well below the usual 4-5 day threshold the agency feels secure having on hand, the OBI said.

“In the past month, we’ve seen a dramatic drop in blood donations, an alarming development when we were already facing chronic shortfalls,” said Dr. John Armitage, OBI's president and CEO.