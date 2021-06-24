Boots & Badges Blood Drive pits Fire, Police departments in friendly competition

The Sand Springs Fire and Police departments are teaming up with the Oklahoma Blood Institute to sponsor this year’s Boots & Badges Blood Drive.
The otherwise annual event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s back on this year, and the competition is hotter than ever, as each department attempts to woo blood donors to open a vein in honor of the boots — firefighters — or badges — police officers.
“The blood drive is a friendly competition between the Sand Springs Fire and Police departments,” said Deputy Fire Chief Justin Hall, who is serving as the coordinator of the campaign. “Each donor is allowed to designate which public safety group they are donating on behalf of.
“After the blood drive is over,” Hall said, “the votes are tallied and a winner declared — although the real winners are those who donate. We appreciate their sacrifice to help the local blood supply.”
The Boots & Badges Blood Drive will run from 1 to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 9, at the Case Community Center, 1050 W. Wekiwa Road.
Walk-in donors are welcome, but appointments also can be made in advance online at yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/343031.
Donors will receive a Boots & Badges T-shirt and their choice of tickets to Safari Joe’s H20, the Science Museum of Oklahoma or Frontier City.
“Blood donations are a vital part of the medical care system, and donating blood is something the vast majority of people can do to help those who need it,” Hall said.
“While I have never been in a situation to need donated blood components before, several of my family members have, and I know that their lives were saved because someone donated blood.”
The effort is also as important as ever. OBI reported last week that a nationwide blood shortage has reached Oklahoma, with blood donations reaching dangerously low levels.
The shortage has been worsened by consistently high hospital use, leaving blood centers around the nation short of all blood types heading into the upcoming July Fourth holiday period, OBI said.
The local blood supply is currently at a 1-2 day supply, well below the usual 4-5 day threshold the agency feels secure having on hand, the OBI said.
“In the past month, we’ve seen a dramatic drop in blood donations, an alarming development when we were already facing chronic shortfalls,” said Dr. John Armitage, OBI's president and CEO.
The critically low blood supply is more dangerous than ever because nationwide shortages have dried up the emergency safety net usually provided by sharing of units between blood centers.
Blood has no substitute, and patients across the state rely on blood products every day to fight cancer, survive trauma and heal after childbirth.
Anyone who is age 16 or older, generally healthy and feeling well at the time of donation can give blood.
Donors age 16 must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission to donate blood; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; and donors age 18 or older must weigh at least 110 pounds.
There is no upper age limit on blood donation, and the Oklahoma Blood Institute notes that older donors contribute greatly to the community’s life-saving blood supply.
People who have received the Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines can donate blood or platelets with no waiting period.
Healthy individuals can donate whole blood every 56 days, plasma every 28 days and platelets every seven days.
Donors who give a double red blood cell donation will be eligible again after 112 days.
For more information about blood donation through OBI, call 877-340-8777 or go online to obi.org.
For additional information about the Sand Springs Boots & Badges Blood Drive, email Hall at jchall@sandspringsok.org or call 918-246-2548.