Boo at Case Park continues as a drive-thru event

Trick-or-treating figures to look very different around Sand Springs this year while in the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic. But one late October community tradition will remain intact, despite a few alterations.

Formerly known as Boo on Broadway, The Boo at Case Park returns to Case Community Park for the second straight year and will take place Sunday, Oct. 25. Pre-packaged candy will be given out by vendors to participants as they drive through in order to promote social distancing. The costume contest will continue as well with judges taking photos of participants.

The event is scheduled to take place from 3-5 p.m.

HillSpring Church Associate Pastor Matt Barnett, one of the event organizers, said holding a popular community event like the Boo at Case Park holds an even higher level of importance in 2020.

“I think it’s important in an abnormal time,” Barnett said. “My goal is they drive away thinking that life is about to get better.”

Vendors donate to participate in the event which also serves as a fundraiser for Sand Springs police, fire and first responders.

Held on Broadway Avenue in downtown Sand Springs for years, the event has grown over the years. The 2019 Boo at Case Park drew an estimated 4,000 people.

“We’re just hoping we’re going to have a good turnout,” Barnett said.

