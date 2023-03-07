Imagine reading a fantastic book full of new ideas or exciting occurrences and having no one with whom to share that excitement or ponder those ideas.

That need for common experience is one of the primary reasons for the ubiquitous book club.

And while Oprah might have made such clubs famous in the last century, book clubs — or reading circles, as they were known early on — have been popular in the United States since at least the late 18th and early 19th centuries.

These days, students are getting in on the act through extracurricular book clubs at school, including two new book clubs at Limestone Technology Academy.

Librarian Hadley Tolle said some fourth-graders began asking her last fall if they could start a book club.

“I’m not even sure they really knew what that meant,” she said, but what educator won’t climb the highest mountain to get children interested in reading?

So Tolle, a 22-year teacher who is in only her second year with Sand Springs Public Schools, submitted a grant request to the Sand Springs Education Foundation for $1,275 to buy books for a book club at the school.

She bought five sets of books aimed at different levels of readers and has about half of the money left for additional book purchases.

Two clubs were formed — a fourth-grade club and a fourth- and fifth-grade combined club.

Tolle said the students read 30 to 50 pages at a time and then meet for 10 to 15 minutes during recess every two weeks to discuss what they’ve read.

No grades are assigned. No extra credit is given. Students attend purely voluntarily because they like to read.

“I feel like we’ve had some good response, and the kids are excited,” Tolle said. “It’s been really fun. They’ve really enjoyed reading the same book as their friends.”

And just like in class, some young readers are a little slow. Others, she said, “are like, ‘I couldn’t stop. I read the whole thing.’”

That would be Kelcy LaMere, who is in the combined fourth- and fifth-grade book club, which is currently reading “The Name of this Book is Secret” by Pseudonymous Bosch.

“Not a lot of people wanted to do it because it’s a longer book, but it’s pretty good,” she said.

Kelcy would know — she’s already finished it.

She said she likes reading at her own pace, but she acknowledges that sometimes it’s hard to keep quiet and not tell everyone what’s going to happen, adding only that her fellow book club members are likely to be pleasantly surprised with how “Secret” wraps up.

As for the book club itself, Kelcy is very happy with how things are turning out.

“It’s pretty cool because you get to read books and you get to meet people, and you get to talk about the book,” she said.

Nine-year-old Kate Stuckey is in the fourth-grade book club, which just finished “Eerie Elementary: The School is Alive!”

The book, the first of 10 in a series of chapter books by author Jack Chabert, is something of a ghost story that takes place in an elementary school.

“It was really good,” Kate said. “It’s not scary, but some parts can be a little freaky.”

The best part?

“My favorite part is when,” she said, pausing for at least five seconds before settling on, “it had a lot of good parts.”

That’s surely music to Tolle’s ears.

Even though it’s her 10th year in a school library, this is her first experience with a student book club. It’s not likely her last, though.

“In the fall, I would like to incorporate third-graders and then maybe next spring add second-graders,” she said.

“It’s been a lot of fun,” Tolle said. “It’s really fun to hear the kids so excited about reading.”