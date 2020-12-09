Body of missing teen from Tulsa Boys' Home found by authorities in Arkansas River

The boys told authorities two other runaways had been washed away by the river while they were on the sand bar.

One made it to shore near a sand plant on the south side of the river, and Sand Springs Police were able to locate him, but Rylan was nowhere to be found.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol had two airboats on the water and a helicopter searching while deputies walked the river banks. The search was called off after 1 a.m. Tuesday but resumed at 7 a.m.

Tulsa County Sheriff’s Deputy Justin Green said deputies were told Rylan couldn’t swim, but they, as well as the Tulsa Boys’ Home staff, were holding out hope as the day went on, still considering the mission one of search and rescue.

Before noon, an OHP crew found Rylan’s body in the river near the Holly Frontier refinery, Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said.

Conway said that Rylan had only been at the Tulsa Boys’ Home since the end of September, and that he was a “lovable little guy” with an ability to lead.