Blood drive set for Friday at Case Community Center

Covid-19 Blood Plasma

Case Community Center will host an Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive Friday. 

 Ian Maule, Tulsa World

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a community blood drive Friday at Case Community Center.

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Everyone has to wear a mask. The OBI event will follow all CDC and FDA regulations, including spacing everything out and doing extra cleaning between all donors.

For any questions, call 877-340-8777 or email tulsaobiblooddrives@gmail.com.

