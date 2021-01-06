Blood drive set for Friday at Case Community Center

The Oklahoma Blood Institute will hold a community blood drive Friday at Case Community Center.
The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Everyone has to wear a mask. The OBI event will follow all CDC and FDA regulations, including spacing everything out and doing extra cleaning between all donors.
For any questions, call 877-340-8777 or email tulsaobiblooddrives@gmail.com.
Shawn Hein
Staff Writer
I'm the Sand Springs Leader staff writer. Phone: 918-581-8315
