Bill to allow broader use of Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan passes House

Legislation that would allow for broader use of the Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan passed the House on Tuesday in a unanimous vote.

House Bill 1962 by Rep. Jadine Nollan, R-Sand Springs, puts the state’s definition for qualified higher education expenses in line with the federal government’s parameters.

“I’m very excited about the passage of House Bill 1962,” Nollan said late Wednesday. “The Oklahoma 529 College Savings Plan has been a wonderful success story for our state.

“Expanding the state’s allowable-uses definition to align with the federal definition opens even more doors for preparing and training our Oklahoma workforce.”

The measure, which passed 95-0, now advances to the Senate, where it is being sponsored by Sen. Marty Quinn, R-Claremore.

“Oklahoma’s college savings plan already is terrific,” Nollan said. “But we want to make sure Oklahoma students have the same opportunities as students in other states when it comes to how they are allowed to use this money.”