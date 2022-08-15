Big, new scoreboard could mean big, new experiences for Charles Page High School students

The new jumbotron scoreboard installed last week will mean some big things for athletes and fans at Memorial Stadium.

But it just might mean even bigger things for students in a Charles Page High School classroom.

A new program will have students at the high school creating video content for the jumbotron as well as learning how to program it and run it, said Shawn Beard, the district’s assistant superintendent for teaching and learning.

And if that’s not enough, other students are going to learn to operate cameras and work with adult sponsors to create play-by-play and color commentary for Sandite football games, he said.

Although Sand Springs Public Schools is one of the first public school districts in the area to get this type of scoreboard, with its state-of-the-art video capabilities, by involving students in learning about production, the over-the-top experience won’t be reserved for football fans or other spectators, Beard said.

“One of the things I think is great about this is that it does sort of create a start for kids that might be interested in a pathway to careers in TV, broadcast or video,” he said.

Beard said it was just a few years ago that Sand Springs and several other area school districts worked with a company to learn to stream sporting events online.

In Sand Springs, the result was called Sandites TV.

For various reasons, though, the collaboration fizzled out.

Last year, when school administrators and school board members first began discussing the possible purchase of a new jumbotron scoreboard, some new ideas developed about the old Sandites TV.

The new system will allow games to be streamed on the district’s athletics YouTube channel but also will allow for video content — player profiles, pregame and postgame video special effects and so forth, created by students in a classroom — to be programmed and aired in the stadium by other students staffing the control booth during events.

“We’ve found a pretty good team of adult sponsors, or adult adjuncts, I guess, who will teach the kids how to manage audio mixers, video switchers, sound boards and so forth,” Beard said.

Meanwhile, another group of students will be working with some of those adults who will serve as the “on-air talent” to produce the play-by-play and color commentary.

“The kids will be running the cameras and that sort of thing,” Beard said, adding that the adults with whom the district has contracted have plenty of experience with the technical aspects of what the students will be doing.

Beard said that when administrators began investigating whether such a program would be feasible, they visited the TV broadcast program at Tulsa Tech’s Riverside Campus to make sure students would have options after graduation for following a potential career path with what they’d learned.

Tulsa Tech offers career training in TV production, sound engineering, visual graphic design and animation, among other related programs.

Beard said some former students who were involved in Sandite TV attended Tulsa Tech and are now working in the field.

“Being able to provide students an opportunity to really do something with this just adds a richness to the program,” he said.