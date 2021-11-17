Big Dipper Creamery's grand opening in Sand Springs is Thursday

Big Dipper Creamery, which was one of the original tenants of Tulsa’s Mother Road Market, is opening its second location in Sand Springs, and a grand opening celebration is planned for Thursday.

The celebration will begin at 12:30 p.m. at 120 N. Main St.

As part of the festivities, free mini scoops will be provided to kids younger than 12 all day.

Owners and operators Sami and Brian Cooper are graduates of the Lobeck Taylor Family Foundation’s kitchen incubator program, Kitchen 66.

Big Dipper Creamery, which offers handmade artisanal ice cream using locally sourced ingredients, opened its Mother Road Market location in 2018.

The new location will serve as a production facility to enable expanded operations and a retail shop in Sand Springs, which is Sami Cooper’s hometown.

“We decided to expand our business into Sand Springs because we believe our town is ready to support new and innovative businesses,” she said.

“As a third-generation food entrepreneur in Sand Springs, we look forward to carrying on that family tradition. We love what we do and we're so happy to share that with our community.”