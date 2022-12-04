Big Dipper Creamery knows everybody screams for ice cream, all year long

Most people who live in a foreign land for any length of time know they’ve reached a level of fluency in the native tongue when they start dreaming in the language.

For Sami Cooper, it wasn’t the language of her dreams but the content of them that marked a turning point.

“Mom, I just dream in ice cream,” Cooper said when she called her mother from Vietnam.

It wasn’t that the country’s climate was too warm for Cooper. It was that the exotic flavors and spices of Vietnam’s traditional foods had heated up her desire to create with them.

Cooper had always been a “foodie,” a label she came by almost genetically.

The Sand Springs native who owns and operates Big Dipper Creamery’s three locations — the original at Tulsa’s Mother Road Market, the newest one in Brookside and the one in Sand Springs that functions as the kitchen for all three sites — saw first her grandfather and then her parents spend their lives and careers in the restaurant industry in Sand Springs.

Her grandfather Lee Blair operated Lee’s Drive-in for 20 years until he retired in 1982, and her parents, Benny and Terri Blair, owned and operated the Crescent Café for 25 years until they retired in January 2018.

But how does one meld classic American diner fare with the exotic flavor palates of Asia and come away with … ice cream?

“It all starts with the base of the ice cream,” Cooper said. “What flavor do we want to build around?”

She described the development of a recent concoction, pistachio cardamom brittle ice cream:

“We start with cardamom, but what do we want to do with it? Pistachio’s great, so we’ll scent it with pistachio. Then we want to add texture to the ice cream, and having a crunch is really nice, so we add the actual toasted pistachio.

“Then sometimes you want a little bit of melty sweet to go with that texture, which is where we add the brittle, which melts really nice into the ice cream.”

She makes it sound easy.

“It just creates that multifaceted, multilayered ice cream experience,” Cooper said. “So we do take our ice cream very seriously in how we formulate it, create it and then test it.”

Once in a while a flavor gets sent back to the drawing board before going to the consumer, she said, but it would be rare that something can’t be adjusted, because there are always unexplored flavors to work with.

If you know what you’re doing, that is. But where does one acquire this knowledge of flavor profiles and the like?

“Well, I love food, so I eat it,” Cooper said. “I call that field work.”

Mostly, though, she credits her success to having a curiosity to try different flavors and the work she puts into “trying to figure out what kind of feelings and emotions each flavor evokes.”

“Different things can make you feel warm, can make you feel energized.”

Cooper said she really got into food when she and her husband, Brian Cooper, who was then her boyfriend, traveled abroad.

“We lived in Vietnam for a couple of years, which is where we started to eat a lot of different, never-before-tried — at least in my life — cuisines,” she said. “And so I became really interested in cooking and in spices and in how flavors develop and work together. It’s a beautiful art.”

But it wasn’t until they moved to Morocco that Cooper “really started cooking every day, learning how different flavors work together.”

“They have these great markets with lots of different spices everywhere,” she said. “So you would go every day and just pick out what you want to mess with, and then go home and mess with it, and you’d create something.”

Fusing creativity and food appealed to her as something both fun and exotic but also familiar and comfortable.

“I thought, ‘Why not food? I know food. I grew up in the food industry,’” she said. “And I love ice cream.”

That “food” seed might have germinated abroad, but its ice cream DNA — specifically artisanal ice cream — was formulated in Portland, Oregon, where the Coopers lived briefly before their foreign travels.

They both worked on a chestnut farm; he also worked at a brewery, and she also worked in an artisanal ice cream shop.

“It was the first time I had ever tasted small-batch, heavy butter-fat — which is super important — ice cream,” Cooper said. “I was like, ‘Well, this is fun.’”

Although most chefs will tell you that cooking is as much science as art, it’s really the latter where Cooper is happiest in thinking about her products.

“The cream, the milk and the sugar is your canvas, and all the other ingredients you throw into it, that’s your completed painting,” she said. “I like to use that metaphor whenever we create ice creams.”

But while ice cream might be her outlet for creativity, running a business is where Cooper wants her head fully in the game.

Only four years since debuting as an original tenant at Mother Road Market; only a year since the opening of the second location in Sand Springs; and still basking in the glow of last month’s opening of the Brookside location, her head must be spinning.

“Scaling up is a challenge. It goes like a big wave, and you just run toward it and try to keep up,” Cooper said. “I want to say that it’s a lot of hard work — like the hard work surprised me — but that didn’t really surprise me. I kind of expected it. But it did surprise me about how well it worked out.

“Whenever you first start a business, you’re always anticipating what’s going to go wrong,” she said. “That’s my process, at least. … I think with those kinds of expectations, when things go right, it can be kind of a surprise. And that’s been very pleasant.”

“I was also surprised about Sand Springs’ reception for an artisan ice cream shop. I didn’t quite know how it would land here. But I grew up here, and this is my home, and it was really nice to be welcomed by my community with open arms and open minds.”

Cooper graduated from Charles Page High School in 2005, a year after her husband did. Today the couple have two children, Arlo, who is 3½, and Charlie, their 1½-year-old daughter.

And in the same way that Cooper grew up in the food industry, her family is invested in her success, too.

Her father served as a contractor for the renovation of the Sand Springs location. Her mother does the seasonal and window decorations here. Her older sister, Crystal Hendricks, was the interior designer for the Sand Springs and Brookside locations; and her younger sister, Mandi Gordon, is her production manager.

While those familiar faces are nice, ice cream is why people show up — or don’t. So how do you keep people coming in?

One key, Cooper said, is sourcing in-season ingredients from local growers and local merchants.

“It tastes better when it’s grown right here, and also you’re supporting your local economy and your local farmers,” she said.

And that’s how you get flavors such as roasted strawberry in the spring, corn ice cream in July, and roasted sweet potato with toasted marshmallow in the fall.

What’s next on her bucket list? Cooper was a bit coy, but she did mention possibly a cinnamon roll ice cream of some fashion.

“But it wouldn’t be that simple,” she said. “It would be a rendition or a riff off of a cinnamon roll. Like maybe a deconstructed cinnamon roll.”