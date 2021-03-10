Best in the Burbs: Vote for business and organizations in our new 'best of' contest

Vote now until March 14 in the Tulsa World and Oklahoma Weekly Group’s new contest to celebrate the best suburbs have to offer.

You can now vote in the following groups: automotive, beauty and fitness, children, clothing and accessories, finance, food and drink, healthcare, home and garden, people of the year, pets, quality of life, services, shopping and place or business most missed during COVID.

The top 5 businesses in each category have moved on to the voting round and we need you to tell us who the Best of the Best is.

If you vote at least 100 times during the voting period you are automatically entered to win a $100 Visa Gift Card.

There is no purchase necessary to vote or win. Users may vote for one business per day per category throughout the voting round.

The winners will be announced in a special section April 21 that will be inserted into the Tulsa World and all four of its weekly publications, including the Sand Springs Leader as well as the Wagoner County American-Tribune, Owasso Reporter and Skiatook Journal.

Voting is live at: go.tulsaworld.com/BestInTheBurbs2021