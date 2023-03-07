Mayor James Spoon read aloud a proclamation at last week’s City Council meeting declaring May as National Military Appreciation Month in the city.

But while May might seem far away, a deadline for one event related to the commemoration is fast approaching.

The Witkop Foundation and the city are again partnering to honor service members, veterans and first responders with banners to be displayed on light poles around Sand Springs.

The deadline to purchase a banner is March 31. The banners will be on display from May through September. Each banner will include a photo of a service member or first responder with the person’s name and, if appropriate, rank and branch of service.

The banners, which will be given to the purchaser when they are taken down by the city, cost $200 each. All profits will go to the Witkop Foundation to assist with honoring the sacrifices of those who serve the community and country.

The banners can be bought online at witkopfoundation.org, but for more information, contact Dianne Dinkel at 708-710-9858 or via email at bddinkel@witkopfoundation.org.

Don Pitts, president and CEO of the Witkop Foundation, was at the council meeting to accept the mayoral proclamation, and he told councilors that the banner program was a resounding success last year.

Pitts also gave the council a preview of activities being planned for May to commemorate National Military Appreciation Month.

The Witkop Foundation has scheduled four events — a prayer breakfast at Broadway Baptist Church, a hike and cookout at the Keystone Ancient Forest, a golf tournament and dinner at the Canyons at Blackjack Ridge and a gala evening at the Sand Springs Cultural and Historical Museum.

Pitts noted that the Billie A. Hall American Legion Post 17 will hold its traditional Memorial Day observations later in the month.