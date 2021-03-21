Bald eagles' story is one of success

That lead poisons not only the animal that has been shot or caught but also any other animal that consumes it, including humans.

“It’s not just the wildlife,” Larsson said. “Think of yourself when you shoot a deer. How much of that lead is spread across the meat?”

The Sutton Center works to help educate people about the dangers lead poses, as well as about lead-free ammunition and lure alternatives.

The center also has kept tabs over the years on a number of the eagles it released as part of the repopulation effort.

“We put out a total of 12 trackers in 2010,” Larsson said, adding that two of the backpack transmitters, outfitted with solar cells, are still working.

Both of those ended up being on females that have established their own nest territories, she said.

One of the two was released at Sand Springs and is now nesting at Wellston, and the other one, which was released at Sooner Lake, about halfway between Ponca City and Stillwater, now has a nest near Laverne,” Larsson said.

“We are getting more and more reports of nests from south and west,” she said.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.