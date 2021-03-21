Bald eagles' story is one of success

Lena Larsson, executive director of the Sutton Avian Research Center in Bartlesville, sees the bald eagle as a tremendous success story.
Declared an endangered species in the U.S. in 1967, the eagle was taken off the endangered list in 1995 and removed from the threatened list in 2007.
It is now considered to be “of least concern,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
That’s due in large part to the efforts of research facilities such as the Sutton Center, where a methodical process to help restore bald eagle populations in the contiguous United States took place beginning some 30 years ago.
When the program got underway, “the goal was 10 nesting pairs” in Oklahoma, Larsson said, adding that there were no known nesting eagle pairs in the state at that time.
In 2020, Sutton’s volunteers checked 264 nests. They found 250 of them occupied and eagles incubating eggs in 208 of them, Larsson said. Of those nests, 173 produced more than 260 chicks combined, she said.
Even though the numbers clearly show that the eagles are thriving, threats still exist, she said.
“Lead is definitely a big issue,” Larsson said, referring to the lead found in hunters’ ammunition and fishing lures.
That lead poisons not only the animal that has been shot or caught but also any other animal that consumes it, including humans.
“It’s not just the wildlife,” Larsson said. “Think of yourself when you shoot a deer. How much of that lead is spread across the meat?”
The Sutton Center works to help educate people about the dangers lead poses, as well as about lead-free ammunition and lure alternatives.
The center also has kept tabs over the years on a number of the eagles it released as part of the repopulation effort.
“We put out a total of 12 trackers in 2010,” Larsson said, adding that two of the backpack transmitters, outfitted with solar cells, are still working.
Both of those ended up being on females that have established their own nest territories, she said.
One of the two was released at Sand Springs and is now nesting at Wellston, and the other one, which was released at Sooner Lake, about halfway between Ponca City and Stillwater, now has a nest near Laverne,” Larsson said.
“We are getting more and more reports of nests from south and west,” she said.