Bald eagle pair has home among the ball fields at Sand Springs' Case Community Park

“They were just calling out — for the mate or just expressing alarm,” she said.

But as proof that life finds a way, the Rader Nest eagles not only rebuilt their home, Cavert said, they did so in the same tree. And in that nest they have produced chicks in at least four of the five years since then.

In 2013, they had three chicks, she said, although two is typical. For most of the past few years, the pair has produced just one chick.

“That may be because there are more nests using the same amount of resources,” Cavert said.

It’s true — eagle nests are all over the place in and around Sand Springs.

“There’s another pair up on Avery Drive,” Cavert said. “Along that area, there’s probably a nest every half mile.

“We used to think of (the eagles’) territory as being about three miles,” she said, “but there’s places around here you could have three territories within a mile.”

What makes the Rader Nest unique among them is its accessibility. With many of the others, their remoteness prevents the average person from viewing them, she said.

Accessibility, when discussing bald eagle nests, can be a double-edged sword, though.