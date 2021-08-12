Back to school events draw throngs to Sand Springs campuses

Ashley Tabor takes a picture of her sons Lincoln (left) and Kennedy on Thursday evening outside Angus Valley Elementary School after the school's Meet the Teacher event. Kennedy will be starting the second grade next week at Angus Valley, where he has attended since kindergarten. Lincoln is a "future Angus Valley student," his mother said.
Angus Valley Elementary School music teacher Candace Marshall helps students and their parents get ready for the upcoming school year Thursday evening during the Meet the Teacher event. Sand Springs Public Schools classes start Tuesday.
Angus Valley Elementary School students and their parents crowd into the school's cafeteria Thursday evening for the Meet the Teacher event. Sand Springs Public Schools classes start Tuesday.
Scores of students, parents, teachers and staff members filled the halls Thursday evening at Angus Valley Elementary School for the annual Meet the Teacher event.
Although classes don’t start until Tuesday, the event allowed members of the Angus Valley community to take care of the nuts and bolts of school, such as completing and submitting documents for the bus ridership and free lunch programs, as well as learning more about the district’s free after-school learning program.
All five of the district's elementary schools, as well as the Early Childhood Education Center, had back-to-school-events Thursday.
Students at Angus Valley, at 412 W. 55th St., also got to see their new gymnasium — unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony just before the Meet the Teacher event began — and, of course, they could find their classrooms and meet their teachers.
Classes will begin at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, with the tardy bell looming at 7:45.
