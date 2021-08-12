 Skip to main content
Back to school events draw throngs to Sand Springs campuses
Scores of students, parents, teachers and staff members filled the halls Thursday evening at Angus Valley Elementary School for the annual Meet the Teacher event.

Although classes don’t start until Tuesday, the event allowed members of the Angus Valley community to take care of the nuts and bolts of school, such as completing and submitting documents for the bus ridership and free lunch programs, as well as learning more about the district’s free after-school learning program.

All five of the district's elementary schools, as well as the Early Childhood Education Center, had back-to-school-events Thursday.

Students at Angus Valley, at 412 W. 55th St., also got to see their new gymnasium — unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony just before the Meet the Teacher event began — and, of course, they could find their classrooms and meet their teachers.

Classes will begin at 7:40 a.m. Tuesday, with the tardy bell looming at 7:45.

