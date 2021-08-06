Aug. 21 Rock Community Roundup & Chuck Wagon Feed to fund Rock Fire Department

From crafts and tractors to meat and music, the Rock Community Roundup & Chuck Wagon Feed aims to have something for all tastes.

The fundraiser for the Rock Fire Department, hosted by the Rock Community and the Sand Springs Masonic Lodge, will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Rock Fire Department, 10 miles north of Sand Springs at the end of Oklahoma 97.

The crafts show, silent auction and antique tractor viewing will begin at 10. The entertainment will start at 3, and dinner will be served at 5.

“We’ll be roasting a pig with the Sand Springs Masons,” Chief Charley Pearson said, adding that whole smoked pork butts also will be sold.

Pearson said the money from the fundraiser — the only one his all-volunteer department holds each year — will fund routine operations as well as add a little something to a fund the department intends to use to build a new building one day.

“We used to have the old schoolhouse, and it was torn down,” he said.