Aug. 21 Rock Community Roundup & Chuck Wagon Feed to fund Rock Fire Department

From crafts and tractors to meat and music, the Rock Community Roundup & Chuck Wagon Feed aims to have something for all tastes.
The fundraiser for the Rock Fire Department, hosted by the Rock Community and the Sand Springs Masonic Lodge, will run from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at the Rock Fire Department, 10 miles north of Sand Springs at the end of Oklahoma 97.
The crafts show, silent auction and antique tractor viewing will begin at 10. The entertainment will start at 3, and dinner will be served at 5.
“We’ll be roasting a pig with the Sand Springs Masons,” Chief Charley Pearson said, adding that whole smoked pork butts also will be sold.
Pearson said the money from the fundraiser — the only one his all-volunteer department holds each year — will fund routine operations as well as add a little something to a fund the department intends to use to build a new building one day.
“We used to have the old schoolhouse, and it was torn down,” he said.
Pearson said the Fire Department has three engines, four grass rigs and two rescue trucks and responds to about 150 to 175 calls a year in an area that encompasses five miles east and west of Oklahoma 97 from Shell Creek Road on the south to Rock School Road on the north, as well as all of Zink Ranch.
And even though it’s a large, rural area, new houses are being built, and people are moving in, he said.
“We’re just like anybody else; we get a lot of medical calls,” he said. “For the last two nights, we’ve been up after bedtime. I hope I get to go to sleep tonight.”
Meal tickets for the Rock Community Roundup & Chuck Wagon Feed cost $10 in advance or $12 at the door. Anyone younger than 5 eats for free. For advance tickets, call Nancy Alley at 918-857-7957.
Booths for the craft show cost $40 for a 10-by-10 space. For information about booth rental, call Gary Nelson at 918-645-9595 or 918-645-6267.
For additional information, call Pearson at 918-724-2078.