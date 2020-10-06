Attorney General Bill Barr meets with Cherokee Nation leadership, local federal prosecutors after McGirt ruling

“When the United States honors treaties that it made with Indian nations, our entire country becomes stronger and a more just place because those promises are kept to First Nations,” he said. “But there are also many new challenges that we face.

“The same federal and state agencies with which we’ve collaborated for decades through cross-deputizations, through the partnerships at the federal level (and) state level — those agencies are now more vulnerable than ever.”

Barr acknowledged Wednesday that the DOJ did not plan for the Supreme Court’s decision while allocating resources during the previous fiscal year. But he said, “I know McGirt is on everyone’s mind.”

Shores, who coordinated Wednesday’s meeting, has said he’s expanded the use of special assistant U.S. attorneys and also had other prosecutors in other jurisdictions travel to the state to aid with the increased workload. He has said they will be cross-designated so they can appear in tribal or federal courts if needed.