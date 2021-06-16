Ashleigh Robinson crowned Miss Oklahoma 2021

"In the Oklahoma area, we only have about two or three (opportunities for those with developmental disabilities), where the opportunities I had to go to post-secondary education were seemingly limitless," Robinson said. "Danielle deserves to go and get a post-secondary education because we've seen the benefits of a post-secondary degree with employment and jobs, and all sorts of wage increases and things like that."

Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced local contest winners to wait an additional year before competing for the state title, Robinson said the additional time was well spent on preparation.

"I don't think there was a drawback to waiting, I would have waited a thousand more days to serve this state and to be the person that I've become because of this organization," Robinson said. "I know that the wait definitely gave me a little bit more time to prepare things like my talent (performance) and prepare myself for the job responsibilities. I've been out of college for two years now, and I think the development I've seen in myself outside of college has definitely prepared me to serve our state better."

Robinson will represent Oklahoma in the 100th anniversary of the Miss America competition. The contest, which will be held in Uncasville, Connecticut, is scheduled for December.