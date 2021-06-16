Ashleigh Robinson crowned Miss Oklahoma 2021

Hundreds of Oklahomans packed the River Spirit Casino Resort theater Saturday evening, anxious to see if their favorite candidate would be crowned the first new Miss Oklahoma in two years.
After a rigorous week of contests featuring talent segments, private interviews with judges and campaigning for a social cause, Ashleigh Robinson emerged from a field of 40 candidates as Miss Oklahoma 2021.
Robinson is the first new titleholder since 2019, after the 2020 contest was canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The winner of the Miss Oklahoma City contest, Robinson succeeds two-year Miss Oklahoma Addison Price.
A graduate student at Oklahoma City University, Robinson earned her bachelor's degree in music in 2019. She is currently pursuing a graduate degree in leadership in public service at OCU and has worked as an intermediate-level English teacher for Oklahoma City Public Schools since July 2020.
For the talent portion of the contest, Robinson performed "God Help the Outcasts," a Disney tune which mirrors the theme of her social impact initiative, "inclusion for all abilities."
During a brief on-stage interview with contest judges, Robinson said she selected her social impact initiative after seeing the imbalance of opportunities available to herself and her younger sister, Danielle, who was born with Down syndrome.
"I have seen firsthand the impact of lowered expectations on people's possibilities," Robinson said. "Everyone deserves an equitable life in every way. How and who you choose to include has a lasting impact."
Prior to winning the Miss Oklahoma title, Robinson said she already had experience working with organizations that expand opportunities for people with developmental disabilities, like the Down Syndrome Association of Central Oklahoma and Best Buddies International.
As Miss Oklahoma, Robinson said she hopes to expand her mission to encourage students to create relationships with their peers who have developmental disabilities and create new employment opportunities for individuals with these conditions.
"I'd love to work in the schools as I go in and speak to students about including the students around them with intellectual developmental disabilities," Robinson said. "I'm also hoping to start talking with businesses, potentially partnering with the Better Business Bureau of different cities and states, to try and enhance our employment opportunities for those with intellectual and developmental disabilities."
Secondary education opportunities statewide for those with developmental disabilities is another area of concern she hopes to address as Miss Oklahoma, Robinson said.
"In the Oklahoma area, we only have about two or three (opportunities for those with developmental disabilities), where the opportunities I had to go to post-secondary education were seemingly limitless," Robinson said. "Danielle deserves to go and get a post-secondary education because we've seen the benefits of a post-secondary degree with employment and jobs, and all sorts of wage increases and things like that."
Although the COVID-19 pandemic forced local contest winners to wait an additional year before competing for the state title, Robinson said the additional time was well spent on preparation.
"I don't think there was a drawback to waiting, I would have waited a thousand more days to serve this state and to be the person that I've become because of this organization," Robinson said. "I know that the wait definitely gave me a little bit more time to prepare things like my talent (performance) and prepare myself for the job responsibilities. I've been out of college for two years now, and I think the development I've seen in myself outside of college has definitely prepared me to serve our state better."
Robinson will represent Oklahoma in the 100th anniversary of the Miss America competition. The contest, which will be held in Uncasville, Connecticut, is scheduled for December.
If she were to claim the national title, Robinson would become the first Oklahoman to win since Jennifer Berry and Lauren Nelson won back-to-back competitions in 2006 and 2007.
