As Sand Springs animal shelter has expanded its mission, it has also outgrown its space

As an organization’s mission changes, so do its needs.

That’s never been more true than with Sand Springs Animal Welfare, the city’s animal shelter, its coordinator says.

“When it was built, the whole shelter program was different,” said Tracy Arvidson, the shelter’s coordinator. “They didn’t hold very many animals.”

Typically, after a three-day hold, unclaimed animals were euthanized.

“Now that we don’t do that anymore, it’s just not enough space,” she said. “It’s not laid out to be very workable. There are cages stacked everywhere — in the hallways, by the bathroom, sometimes in the bathroom.”

Voters on June 28 will consider a four-part, $15.7 million general-obligation bond proposal that includes $3,090,000 in Proposition 2 for designing and building a new animal welfare facility on Wekiwa Road just west of 129th West Avenue.

The city already owns the land, which would allow more of the funding to be put into the new facility.

As you might expect, Arvidson is a fan.

The bond proposal’s planning committee “let us have some input on it, and that’s really helpful, because we’re the ones who have to be here every day,” she said.

“It’ll be a lot bigger, and it will be laid out better. The flow will be better,” she said. “We’ll have isolation areas and a clinic, neither of which we have now, as well as a meeting space, which we also don’t have.”

Arvidson said isolation and quarantine areas are critical for proper distancing of animals with parvo, distemper or upper respiratory infections.

She said the shift toward being more of a no-kill shelter is also welcome.

"I’ve been fighting for this in every place that I’ve worked,” she said. “It’s been a long time coming, and we need to catch up with the rest of the country and world.

“You just have to be aware that pets are family for people now, not just property or working animals. Now they’re household companions,” she said.

“Even if you’re not an animal person, you still don’t want to see healthy animals needlessly die.

“We have a horrible pet overpopulation problem, and it’s not the shelters’ fault or the animals’ fault,” Arvidson said. “It’s a societal problem.”

And she wants to be part of the solution.

“It would be fantastic to move this to a place where we can do the type of program we want to do and serve the community better than we’re serving them now,” she said.

For about the past decade, Sand Springs Animal Welfare has collaborated with STAR, or Sandite Team Animal Rescue, a nonprofit entity formed to help the city shelter with its mission.

Tammy Ervin, STAR’s adoption coordinator, said the group started out doing fundraisers.

“The first year was pretty tough because we just didn’t have the finances,” she said. “But we’ve come a long way since then.”

In the same way the shelter’s goals have changed, so have STAR’s.

“We have evolved into (raising) medical funding because Sand Springs Animal Welfare doesn’t have any funding for medical care,” Ervin said. “For several years, we’ve been paying for all medical care,” including X-rays and other diagnostics, surgeries for injured animals, medicines for sick ones and vaccinations and parvo and heartworm tests purchased through the SPCA.

“We also pay for the vetting for animals that can go on transports to other states” to be adopted there, she said.

But just because STAR helps the shelter from the outside doesn’t mean its members don’t know how bad things are on the inside.

“If you don’t know the condition, go look and see,” Ervin said, “because as soon as you walk in the door, there are multiple cat crates stacked up.

“It’s overflowing and overcrowded. Dogs are doubled up in cages, and there’s no room for any type of quarantine or isolation.”

Lisa Riggs, STAR’s board president, noted that the current shelter is one of the oldest buildings in the city’s inventory.

“It’s just not functional,” she said.

For her part, Riggs is delighted to see more animals leaving the Sand Springs shelter on four legs.

“Clearly the people there now have stepped up in terms of trying to avoid euthanasia except where it obviously needs to be done,” she said. “I feel like they’re a lot more aggressive now in trying to avoid that.

“Early on, they just didn’t have any community support.”

In 2021, Sand Springs Animal Welfare took in more than 1,150 animals, about half dogs and half cats. More than 90% left the shelter alive, including through adoption, being reclaimed by their owners, or being transferred to other animal welfare organizations focused on finding them new homes.

Riggs said the bond proposal is “obviously about the animals, but it’s really a community quality of life issue. Stray animals can spread disease, be dangerous or cause wrecks.”

“It also reflects on your community in how you handle that issue, so in terms of people looking at our community, if we can point to how we’re trying to be responsible citizens with regard to our pets, it reflects well on us,” Riggs said.

“It’s a huge benefit to have a good-functioning, well-regarded shelter in our community.”

