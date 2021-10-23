As predicted, Sand Springs schools see small increase in COVID-19 cases

As Sand Springs Public Schools health officials had predicted, the district saw a small increase in COVID-19 cases in the first week after students returned to class following the Oct. 13-15 fall break.

Officials had said they were preparing for a "spike," but so far, at least, the increase seems to be more of a "blip."

Infections in the district rose to 15 for the week ending Oct. 22 from eight the previous week, according to data released Friday evening by the school district.

That’s an 88% increase in cases week over week, but even so, the number of infections for the past two weeks — even combined — represents the lowest period of positive cases since fall classes began Aug. 17.

District nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil had said in early October that “realistically, recent history shows that we will likely see a spike after fall break. We seem to see the numbers trend upwards after most breaks where people will be gathering in large numbers.”

Until this week, the district’s infection numbers had been declining steadily since early September.