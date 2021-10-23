As predicted, Sand Springs schools see small increase in COVID-19 cases

As Sand Springs Public Schools health officials had predicted, the district saw a small increase in COVID-19 cases in the first week after students returned to class following the Oct. 13-15 fall break.
Officials had said they were preparing for a "spike," but so far, at least, the increase seems to be more of a "blip."
Infections in the district rose to 15 for the week ending Oct. 22 from eight the previous week, according to data released Friday evening by the school district.
That’s an 88% increase in cases week over week, but even so, the number of infections for the past two weeks — even combined — represents the lowest period of positive cases since fall classes began Aug. 17.
District nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil had said in early October that “realistically, recent history shows that we will likely see a spike after fall break. We seem to see the numbers trend upwards after most breaks where people will be gathering in large numbers.”
Until this week, the district’s infection numbers had been declining steadily since early September.
Sinkbeil had said she was “definitely pleased” that the numbers were trending down, but “as COVID continues to change and evolve, I think we have all learned to be cautiously optimistic.”
Infections actually declined this week at Pratt Elementary School, to one case this week from two for the week ending Oct. 15, the data show.
Infections remained stagnant at three at Charles Page High School and the Freshman Academy; static at one at Limestone Technology Academy; and unchanged at zero at Angus Valley Elementary School and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy.
The Virtual Academy continued its infection-free streak at 10 consecutive weeks with no COVID-19 cases.
But infections increased, marginally, at four of 10 school sites: from zero cases to one at Page Academy; from zero cases to two at Garfield STEAM Academy; from one case to three at the Early Childhood Education Center; and from one case to four at Clyde Boyd Middle School/Sixth-Grade Center.
The positivity rate — the percentage of students at a given school site who are currently infected with COVID-19 — is 1% at the Page Academy and 1.2% at the Early Childhood Education Center. It is below 1% at all other sites.