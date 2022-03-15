As pandemic eases, officials relax recommendations, reporting

It’s not likely that COVID-19 will be a distant memory for a while yet, but as infections and hospitalizations continue to decline, state and local health and government officials are beginning to moderate their responses to the pandemic, both in the precautions they're urging and the data they're dispersing.

For Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter, that means an easing of concern about masks and public gatherings. For state health officials — as well as for Carter — it means a little less number-crunching.

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said last week that it has begun to move toward the endemic phase of the pandemic, and that includes gradual changes in data reporting.The Health Department has discontinued its daily situation updates as well as its weekly community data report.

Instead, the department will release data each Thursday via a report that will provide an average based on weekly accumulations. A box with that data for this week is included with this story.

As a result, a weekly community data report that Sand Springs City Manager Mike Carter has been compiling will no longer be distributed.

“Adjusting data reporting will be an evolving process that ensures we are monitoring key data in Oklahoma and across the country to best prepare for possible surges,” said Keith Reed, interim state health commissioner.

“I want to reassure Oklahomans that we will continue to be vigilant when it comes to COVID-19 and the safety of all the communities we serve.”

The Health Department stated in a press release that the agency “stands well equipped to battle future possible surges and if seen fit can bring back daily data reports.”

In what Carter hopes will be his final weekly COVID email to local officials, he wrote last Wednesday that “if the state feels the need to return to weekly reporting in the future, we will also start our report again.”

Carter’s reaction to the state Health Department’s news last week was a marked departure from his feelings in mid-November, when the agency announced that it would no longer release ZIP code and city-level data after it revamped its COVID-19 webpage.

The department said then that the change was made to align more with “the agency’s standard way of reporting, which is at the county and state level.”

COVID infections were on the rise in nearly every municipality in the Tulsa metro area, however, and the loss of that community-level data alarmed local government officials and public health experts alike.

Eight days after the reporting was halted — and after pushback from journalists and municipal officials, including Carter — the department did an about-face.

Four months later, facing the same announcement by state health officials, Carter said Thursday afternoon, “I think it’s a different situation now. I hope and believe that we’re coming to the end of this situation here, and I hope it stays this way.”

He said he was encouraged by the Health Department’s reassurances that the reports would resume if conditions warrant.

“That tells me they’re going to keep watching it and can return to daily reports at any point if we have a surge or anything else,” he said.

The Health Department said last week that it became increasingly evident during the omicron surge that the daily case count number was many days delayed and “at best only represented a portion of what we knew must be the true current case count numbers.”

Many factors contributed to that, including lags in laboratory reporting, at-home testing that did not get reported, asymptomatic cases and those who might have been sick but did not get tested, the department said.

The agency said the change in data reporting will allow the department to focus on key metrics that more accurately represent the impact of disease in the community, such as hospitalizations.

Although numbers on their own don’t always make a great impact, for Carter, it’s what the community data spawned that really matters.

“I think it’s really the conversations we’ve had between the city, the schools … and the other communities, and it’s helped us to really think about where we go with things,” he said.

“I never think knowledge is a bad thing.”

That means Carter still plans to keep an eye on COVID, and he thinks residents should, too.

“I think the weekly report that they’re still going to do will be key, and also I think just situational awareness,” he said.

“I didn’t always need the report to tell me how things were going,” he said, recalling that mentally going down a list of everyone he knew who was infected in a given week was sometimes all the “data” he needed to know how the community was faring.

Carter said people should “watch the trends in your own lives and take them seriously.”

“And especially people with compromised immune systems should pay attention to vaccinations and boosters and stay on top of that,” he said.

“I’m not aware of anyone having any negative impacts from taking advantage of those.”

Carter is feeling similarly more relaxed about the necessity of mask use.

“There’s still room for mask usage, but I don’t think they’re necessary as a daily wearer,” he said. “I think if you have somebody who’s suspected (of having COVID) or if you’re not feeling well, that’s different.

“All along there have been times when it was more helpful and less helpful” to wear a mask, he said.

Although signs encouraging masks to be worn in all municipal facilities went up in August, when the city topped 200 infections, they were never required.

“We encourage people to wear masks if they feel they want to wear a mask or if there’s a need to wear a mask, but we are not enforcing any mandates or requirements,” Carter said Thursday.

Masks also were encouraged at last year’s Herbal Affair & Festival — the 2020 festival was canceled entirely — but for this year’s event, slated for Saturday, April 16, “we anticipate people will be able to attend as they want to attend,” he said. “And we think that is fine.”

Among Tulsa-area communities, Sand Springs has had perhaps more than its share of death and illness as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The March 2 community report showed that of the city’s roughly 20,000 residents, one in every 163 people has died of COVID. The city’s death toll was listed at 122.

Nearly 8,200 residents — more than 41% of the community — have been infected with COVID-19.

Still, Carter is hopeful and grateful — hopeful that the worst is in the past and grateful that the city came through as well as it did.

“I am very thankful for the way our public has handled the pandemic the whole way through,” he said. “We haven’t had the negativity that some other places have had. Sand Springs has always been a place where we come together.

“It’s been a hard two years, but it hasn’t been as hard in Sand Springs as it has been in some other places.”

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.