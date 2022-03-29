As Ironman Tulsa event nears, Sand Springs Parks Director Jeff Edwards is finding perspective

Training for an Ironman race might seem like months and months of work for one event, one finish line, one goal.

But city Parks and Recreation Director Jeff Edwards will tell you he’s completed many events, crossed numerous finish lines and met plenty of goals in the nearly 10 months he’s been training for Ironman Tulsa 2022.

Sure, most of the events and finish lines have been figurative, not literal; known only to Edwards himself. But the goals have all been real, and even if no one else is keeping score, he is.

For the record, since June, Edwards has swum 128 miles, run 556 miles and biked 3,640 miles, comprising 360 total hours of training time.

So far.

“I expect to reach close to 500 total hours by race day” on May 22, he said last week.

Edwards checked off a big milestone when he completed his first 100-mile bike ride on Saturday, March 19.

“I biked 100 of the 112 miles of the IM course and ended the day feeling pretty good about the training outcome,” he said.

“I focused on everything you’re supposed to for a mock race attempt, and maybe for the first time, I feel like I nailed it all — cadence was high, power output was in check, even with the 4,200 feet of elevation climb, heart rate was exactly where it needed to be, nutrition felt solid, energy was present, and my finish time was within range of my goals.

“That 100-miler — my first century ride ever — was something I’ve been looking forward to for the last several months,” he said. “And I managed to get through it and not feel completely trashed at the end of it.”

But while Edwards wanted to share his exuberance about that accomplishment, something was holding him back. He felt like there was more to talk about than the physical feat of riding 100 miles on a bicycle.

When training the equivalent of a part-time job each week, there’s not a whole lot of down time, though, so he waited and pondered some more.

“I’m training 16 hours a week right now, not including travel time, trips to the local bike shop, and texts back and forth with training buddies about the research” each one might have just stumbled upon, he said.

“Those 16 hours each week are spent swimming seven to eight miles, cycling 180 miles and running 20 miles.”

Midway through the weekend and still not sure what he wanted to say to the world about how he was feeling about his progress, Edwards stuck with his plan.

“I ran on Sunday morning, the prescribed routine set in place for me. And I felt great after my 10.5-mile run,” he said. “I almost felt too good — so good that I reflected even more about this entire process.

“And I realized it wasn’t about the 100-mile bike ride I had just completed, or the miles of running that seemed to speed by in the blink of an eye.

“While all the miles put into training have made up this journey thus far, a lot of the miles have been tough,” Edwards said.

“And so, when this weekend felt just a little bit easier, I think it offered me the time to reflect on the people who have allowed me to develop to this point.”

Edwards put his feelings into a Facebook post in which he said that “after the longest week of training yet, I’m feeling at peace. I have my full health. I’ve had the best week of training to date.”

He went on to express his gratitude to his wife, Laura Edwards, and their two daughters for their support, which has made his Ironman journey possible.

“I’ve got some great co-workers who have cheered and supported along the way and put in hundreds of hours of training alongside me, as well,” he added, referring to Parks Operations Manager Joe Medlin and Public Works Director Derek Campbell, who are also in training for May’s Ironman Tulsa competition.

“We still have at least 100 hours of training ahead of us, and absolutely anything can happen on race day that may be unexpected,” Edwards wrote, “but this journey has me feeling some kind of calmness at this very moment.”

Goal: positive attitude.

Status: met.

