As COVID spread hits chicken-pox level, forecasts vary on 'normal' life resuming in Oklahoma

“I really hope that you or your loved ones don’t get in a car crash or have a heart attack or get a stroke,” he said his message would be to those who don’t want to hear about COVID. “When a hospital is full, it’s full. And we are just in a very tense situation right now.”

Bruce Dart, Tulsa Health Department’s executive director, said in a media briefing Thursday with local officials that he and his colleagues empathize with so many who are sad, tired, frustrated and worried.

Dart called it “daunting” to know that more is required of each individual to end the pandemic but repeatedly emphasized that the safe, effective and free vaccines are the best way out.

He said “absolutely we need to be masked, too” because of the delta variant, along with avoiding crowds and hand hygiene. If we adhere to precautions, he said we can stay safe and begin talking about what the new normal really looks like.

“We have to slow this down, and if we don’t slow this down we’re going to be talking about dealing with COVID forever,” Dart said. “Now remember, COVID is here. It’s endemic. It’s never going away.”

In conveying how contagious the delta variant is, Wendelboe suggested that it might be helpful to view it as COVID-21 rather than COVID-19.