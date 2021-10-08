As COVID cases continue to decline, SSPS warns of possible post-fall-break spike

Sand Springs Public Schools COVID-19 cases fell again this week by one infection from the previous week, the school district reported Friday evening.
The district reported 24 active infections across 10 school sites for the week ending Oct. 8. The district had 25 cases the prior week.
Infections increased at Pratt Elementary School from three to five and at the Freshman Academy/Charles Page High School from six to eight, the data show.
COVID cases increased by one each at Angus Valley and Garfield elementary schools, and Northwoods Fine Arts Academy reported one case for the second week in a row.
But infections at the Sixth-Grade Center/Clyde Boyd Middle School fell from nine cases the previous week to five cases this week, and infections decreased from two cases each to one each at the Early Childhood Education Center and Limestone Elementary School and from one case to none at Page Academy.
The Virtual Academy reported zero infections for the eighth-consecutive week.
Only one school site had an infection rate greater than 1% — Pratt, at 1.3%, the data show.
Bracing for fall break spike
The school district, meanwhile, addressed school patrons on Facebook earlier this week in advance of next week’s fall break, Oct. 13-15.
While expressing gratitude for a steady decline in COVID-19 cases throughout the district, the post said that “we know based on previous data that another surge in COVID-19 cases could occur” as students return from break.
With that in mind, the district is implementing a few small changes to the Ready Together Sandites Plan.
Masks are now recommended for all students and employees while in a school building.
In addition, according to federal guidance, masks are required on all public transportation conveyances, including school buses. Therefore, students are being asked to wear a mask while riding a school bus.
The post also noted that state and local health agencies recommend that anyone age 12 or older receive the COVID-19 vaccine if they are able and haven’t already.
“I am definitely pleased that the numbers are trending down,” district nurse Lindsey Sinkbeil said Friday afternoon. “As COVID continues to change and evolve, I think we have all learned to be cautiously optimistic, though.”
Sinkbeil is pragmatic about the likelihood of a spike in infections following students’ return from fall break Oct. 18.
“Realistically, recent history shows that we will likely see a spike after fall break,” she said. “We seem to see the numbers trend upwards after most breaks where people will be gathering in large numbers."
She also pointed to events that typically draw large crowds, such as the Tulsa State Fair, concerts and such.
These events are “starting to pick back up this year. More people are likely to participate in these events; therefore, larger numbers of people from different groups are getting together,” she said. “All things point to the likelihood of cases increasing.”
‘Choose outdoor gatherings’
But there are things to do to mitigate such an increase.
“The first action that comes to my mind would be to gather outside as much as possible,” Sinkbeil said. “This is a great time of year to choose outdoor gatherings and events rather than indoor.
“I think the other recommendation would be to go back to the basics of disease mitigation. If you or your child are feeling ill, stay home and reduce exposure to others,” she said. “If you or your child are simply not feeling 100 percent or are exhibiting only mild symptoms, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene.
“Being proactive and getting tested at the first sign or symptom in order to make informed decisions would also be extremely helpful in the mitigation of COVID,” she said.
Sinkbeil said it has always been a concern — even before COVID — that parents might unintentionally send sick kids back to school right after fall break if the children are only a little puny.
“We seem to always see an increase in illnesses during the fall and winter months,” she said. “It is even more important to bring awareness and education as we are trying to mitigate the spread of COVID.”
COVID leave for SSPS staff
Meanwhile, the school board this week approved of issuing eight additional days of sick leave to any full-time Sand Springs Public Schools employee who qualifies for a flexible benefit allowance if the employee contracts COVID-19.
The additional days of leave would be applied before the employee’s regular sick leave is applied, beginning on the date documented on a valid COVID-19 test result.
A valid test is one that has been completed at a medical facility or other type of entity that provides drive-through or by-appointment testing. Over-the-counter tests do not qualify as a valid test for the purpose of the additional sick leave.
“We kicked around a lot of ideas about do we make it conditional” on whether the employee had been vaccinated, Superintendent Sherry Durkee said Friday.
“I meet monthly with the Sand Springs Education Association, and we talked about this, and we still wanted to be really fair with people about contracting COVID and being sick.
“We thought it was important to be fair with everyone.”
Durkee said reaction to the extra days has been positive. She noted that some newer employees, especially, would not otherwise have had time to accrue enough days to miss the required time off if they were to contract COVID-19.
“I think people were very thankful for the extra leave,” she said. “It’s just a little goodwill for our teachers and our staff.”
The additional days of COVID sick leave will not carry over but will expire June 30, 2022, or with the employee’s termination, whichever comes first.
Like Sinkbeil, Durkee is taking a measured approach about what comes next with COVID — hoping for the best, preparing for less than that.
“We’ve leveled. I think that’s happening across the country,” she said. “You always try to brace yourself for what’s to come, but we’re really trying to inform our decisions based on the data we’re seeing.
“We also know how important education is for our kids and how important it is to be face to face,” she added.
Durkee noted that vaccines make a world of difference in terms of mitigation and said she’s hearing that vaccinations might be available for children younger than 12 “potentially as early as late October or November.”
“That adds a layer of relief to people,” she said. “For now I think we’re in a good place.”