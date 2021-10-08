As COVID cases continue to decline, SSPS warns of possible post-fall-break spike

She also pointed to events that typically draw large crowds, such as the Tulsa State Fair, concerts and such.

These events are “starting to pick back up this year. More people are likely to participate in these events; therefore, larger numbers of people from different groups are getting together,” she said. “All things point to the likelihood of cases increasing.”

‘Choose outdoor gatherings’

But there are things to do to mitigate such an increase.

“The first action that comes to my mind would be to gather outside as much as possible,” Sinkbeil said. “This is a great time of year to choose outdoor gatherings and events rather than indoor.

“I think the other recommendation would be to go back to the basics of disease mitigation. If you or your child are feeling ill, stay home and reduce exposure to others,” she said. “If you or your child are simply not feeling 100 percent or are exhibiting only mild symptoms, wear a mask and practice good hand hygiene.

“Being proactive and getting tested at the first sign or symptom in order to make informed decisions would also be extremely helpful in the mitigation of COVID,” she said.