Arrest made in death of woman found at Chandler Park

A Sand Springs man jailed on a murder complaint gave investigators two stories as to how he was involved in the death of woman whose body was found at a west Tulsa park on Sunday.

Nicholas Allen McCarty, 26, initially told Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office detectives that he helped an acquaintance dispose of Keli Gilbert’s body in early January, according to his arrest and booking report. The next day, he told them he strangled the woman and disposed of her body alone.

Dog walkers found the body of Gilbert, also known as Keli Hankins, covered in leaves at Chandler Park on Sunday evening. Gilbert was 54.

Deputies suspected a homicide based on unspecified trauma to her body, which they presumed had been at the park for several days to a week based on its degree of decomposition.

Detectives interviewed McCarty in relation to the case on Wednesday, and he reportedly named an acquaintance who he said called him in the middle of the night Jan. 8, wanting to meet because he “beat a girl” and “I think she’s dead” and he had to “dump” something.