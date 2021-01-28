Arrest made in death of woman found at Chandler Park

A Sand Springs man jailed on a murder complaint gave investigators two stories as to how he was involved in the death of woman whose body was found at a west Tulsa park on Sunday.
Nicholas Allen McCarty, 26, initially told Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office detectives that he helped an acquaintance dispose of Keli Gilbert’s body in early January, according to his arrest and booking report. The next day, he told them he strangled the woman and disposed of her body alone.
Dog walkers found the body of Gilbert, also known as Keli Hankins, covered in leaves at Chandler Park on Sunday evening. Gilbert was 54.
Deputies suspected a homicide based on unspecified trauma to her body, which they presumed had been at the park for several days to a week based on its degree of decomposition.
Detectives interviewed McCarty in relation to the case on Wednesday, and he reportedly named an acquaintance who he said called him in the middle of the night Jan. 8, wanting to meet because he “beat a girl” and “I think she’s dead” and he had to “dump” something.
McCarty said he and the man went to the parking lot of a shopping center at Edison Street and Gilcrease Museum Road and picked Gilbert up from where she was lying. Once they arrived at Chandler Park, he said the two stripped her of her clothing and belongings and “pushed” her down a hill.
After they left, he said the man gave him $20 for gas.
In an interview the day after his arrest, McCarty reportedly told detectives he would tell the truth; that he acted alone.
He reportedly said he strangled Gilbert after a brief argument in a parking lot before driving her body to Chandler Park, where it was placed on the edge of the hill and “rolled off.”
He then “left the park and went home,” the report states.
McCarty remained in the jail in lieu of $500,000 bond Thursday night on complaints of first-degree murder and unlawful removal of a body.
He has not yet been charged, according to online court records.