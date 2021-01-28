Arrest made in death of woman found at Chandler Park (copy)

A Sand Springs man has been arrested in the death of a woman who was found partially decomposed and covered in leaves in Chandler Park on Sunday.

Nicholas McCarty was jailed on complaints of first-degree murder complaint and unlawful removal of a dead body in the death of Keli Gilbert.

Tulsa County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said earlier this week that Gilbert, also known as Keli Hankins, was last known to be alive in December.

The Sheriff's Office posted a short video Wednesday evening showing a deputy transporting McCarty to the Tulsa County jail.

He remained in custody Thursday evening with bail set at $500,000, jail records show.

The Sheriff's Office did not say how McCarty became a suspect.

The agency previously reported that dog walkers found Gilbert's body covered with leaves at Chandler Park in west Tulsa on Sunday evening.