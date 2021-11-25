Annual Sand Springs Thanksgiving dinner delivery project brings community together

“It’s about giving them the opportunity to gather around their own table — without financial hardship — to enjoy a Thanksgiving meal with family,” he said.

“With the cost of groceries — especially this year — it’s a great service” to provide a prepared meal that can be shared in familiar surroundings, he said.

And it’s not just families being served; it also tends to be families doing the serving.

Patti Pafford, who has been a member of the Sand Springs United Methodist Church for about 60 years and has volunteered for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner for about the past 15 years or so, said her who family takes part.

Church secretary Tracey Ginn — who stressed that the church is merely the host for the communitywide project — said previously that it’s a “tradition for a lot of families to come and do this. And it’s over and done with in plenty of time to still go home and have your own meal.”

But not everyone on hand Thursday was an old hand.

Matt Blacet of Sand Springs said he attends Reach Church and had heard an announcement there that volunteer drivers were needed for the effort.