Annual Sand Springs Rotary Club chili cookoff warms up a cold day

No matter how cold the meteorologists said it was Friday, it was just another chili day in Sand Springs as about 350 or so hardy souls turned out for the 29th Annual Ed Dubie Rotary Chili Cookoff.

The event — waylaid in 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic — was threatened this year by a winter storm earlier in the week that dumped a roughly inch-thick sheet of sleet and snow over the area.

“We normally have about 500 people,” said Ed Dubie, the event chairman for the Rotary Club of Sand Springs.

“We figured it would be down some just because people have trouble getting out of their neighborhoods, particularly older folks.”

But even though the crowd at the Case Community Center was a little smaller than usual, the dedication of those in attendance was rewarded with bowl after bowl of steaming, spicy goodness.

Dubie said 26 to 27 batches of chili were in the competition, compared with the usual 28 to 30.

The recipes included everything from the traditional beef- and pork-based chilis to those featuring chicken and turkey, venison, and even a vegetarian version that was prepared with butternut and acorn squash and potatoes.