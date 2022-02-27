Annual Sand Springs Rotary Club chili cookoff warms up a cold day

No matter how cold the meteorologists said it was Friday, it was just another chili day in Sand Springs as about 350 or so hardy souls turned out for the 29th Annual Ed Dubie Rotary Chili Cookoff.
The event — waylaid in 2021 by the COVID-19 pandemic — was threatened this year by a winter storm earlier in the week that dumped a roughly inch-thick sheet of sleet and snow over the area.
“We normally have about 500 people,” said Ed Dubie, the event chairman for the Rotary Club of Sand Springs.
“We figured it would be down some just because people have trouble getting out of their neighborhoods, particularly older folks.”
But even though the crowd at the Case Community Center was a little smaller than usual, the dedication of those in attendance was rewarded with bowl after bowl of steaming, spicy goodness.
Dubie said 26 to 27 batches of chili were in the competition, compared with the usual 28 to 30.
The recipes included everything from the traditional beef- and pork-based chilis to those featuring chicken and turkey, venison, and even a vegetarian version that was prepared with butternut and acorn squash and potatoes.
Winners of the competition — including overall first-, second- and third-place finishers, as well as the “People’s Choice” award recipient and the victor of the annual showdown between the city’s Police and Fire departments — will be announced at Friday’s Rotary Club meeting.
Dubie wasn’t sure exactly how much the fundraiser netted this year, although he said the event historically has raised about $7,000 to $8,000 each year for the Rotary Club.
Over the past 28 years, the event has raised more than $150,000, and all proceeds go toward projects in the Sand Springs community, he said.
The Sand Springs Women’s Chamber of Commerce added a little sweetness to the event's spice, selling pies whole or by the slice to raise money for its own community projects.
The effort brought in more than $600, said Teresa Smith, the group's president.
Although ticket sales are critical for the cookoff, the bulk of the proceeds comes from the sponsors, Dubie said.
This year’s corporate sponsors were Cecil and Sons Discount Tires, Green Country Credit Union, Clay and Debra Langley, BancFirst, American Heritage Bank, the Osage Nation Foundation, Rib Crib, Grell Farms (Brandon Grell), Oklahoma Chiller and Bright Light Electric.
Beyond the money raised for good causes, Dubie said, the chili cookoff “has become a really good social event for the community.”
“Everybody just enjoys sitting around and eating chili and visiting,” he said.